Analysis

Chimera Investment Corporation’s Preferred Stock Ratings Updated: An Insight

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Chimera Investment Corporation’s Series C Fixed-to-floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, identified under the ticker as CIM.P.C, has had its ratings updated as of January 13, 2024. In an effort to empower investors, a dedicated page has been set up for real-time updates on this specific stock. The analysis of this preferred stock involves a close examination of the support and resistance levels, which serve as pivotal points in establishing prudent trading strategies.

Understanding Support and Resistance Levels

These levels aid investors in determining strategic entry and exit points in the market. They are paramount in making informed investment decisions. The real-time updates and analysis aim to equip investors with timely information to assist in their investment strategies concerning CIM.P.C.

Technical Summary Data

The technical summary data advises buying CIM P B near 22.36 with an upside target of 23.79, setting a stop loss at 22.3. Alternatively, it also recommends shorting CIM P B near 23.79 with a downside target of 22.36, setting a stop loss at 23.86. For CIM P C, the data suggests buying near 19.06 with an upside target of 20.23, and setting a stop loss at 19. It also advises a short position if the stock tests 20.35 with a downside target of 19.06 and a stop loss at 20.4. The ratings for CIM P C on January 13th are neutral for the near, mid, and long term.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

On another note, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI), a real estate finance company, generates attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for stockholders through dividend distributions and capital appreciation. They have elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

MFA Financial’s Forecast

MFA Financial, a leading dividend payer, has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of 11.56. The company’s stock price targets range from 11.00 to 12.50, with an average prediction of 12.08 in the next year. MFA Financial is a leading dividend payer, boasting a dividend yield of 12.26, higher than 75% of all dividend-paying stocks.

Analysis Finance Investments
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

