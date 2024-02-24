Chika Mbonu Urges New Approach to Nigeria's Economic Crisis: Focus on Oil Theft, Not FX Speculators

In a striking critique of the Nigerian government's handling of the naira's alarming depreciation, investment banker and Arise News business analyst, Chika Mbonu, has cast a spotlight on the need for a decisive shift in strategy.

Advertisment

Amidst the naira hitting an unprecedented low of 1,830 to a dollar, Mbonu's analysis diverges from the government's current focus, which targets foreign exchange (FX) speculators and Bureau De Change operators. Instead, he advocates for a concentrated effort to combat the rampant oil theft and the illicit exploitation of the nation's solid minerals, which are crucial to the country's revenue.

Addressing the Root Cause

Mbonu's commentary, as reported, underscores the misplaced priorities in tackling the economic woes besetting Nigeria. By highlighting the significant revenue loss from oil theft and unauthorized mineral exploitation, he challenges the government to pivot towards safeguarding these vital assets.

Advertisment

This call to action is substantiated by recent operations by the Nigerian Army's 6 Division Garrison, which unearthed a massive illegal refinery in Rivers State, confiscating one million liters of stolen crude oil. Such incidents underscore the economic sabotage at play, demanding a robust response.

Leadership and Governance Reimagined

Beyond the economic strategies, Mbonu critiques the prevailing governance style, marked by what he perceives as a lavish lifestyle among government officials. His call for a more grounded and transparent approach to governance resonates amid growing public discontent.

This critique dovetails with his skepticism regarding the Senate's probe into former President Buhari's management of 30 trillion naira. Mbonu questions the efficacy of such measures, suggesting that without a genuine commitment to addressing the underlying issues, such probes might yield little in terms of rectifying Nigeria's economic challenges.