Chicago Bulls Guard Jevon Carter Acquires Luxury Condo in West Loop

Chicago Bulls guard and Proviso East alumnus, Jevon Carter, has recently expanded his property portfolio with a noteworthy acquisition in Chicago’s West Loop. He is the proud new owner of a luxurious three-bedroom condominium, purchased for $965,000. The 2,535-square-foot condo, initially listed for $989,995 in May, saw several price reductions before Carter sealed the deal in July.

The West Loop Condominium

This upscale condominium offers more than just a place to rest. It boasts 2-1/2 bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony, hardwood floors, a custom entertainment center, and a state-of-the-art kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a wine refrigerator, catering to the culinary and entertainment needs of its residents. One of the condo’s impressive features is its wraparound city views, offering a breathtaking panorama of Chicago’s dynamic cityscape.

Master Bedroom Suite

The condo’s spacious primary bedroom suite adds to its charm. This suite features a large walk-in closet and a private balcony, providing an exclusive retreat within the urban dwelling. The condo’s property tax stood at $15,301 in the tax year 2022.

Previous Residence

Prior to this acquisition, Carter owned a Colonial-style house in Fox Point, Wisconsin. He purchased it for $810,000 in 2022, and after listing it for $849,900, he eventually sold it for $770,000 in November. The sale marked the end of an era for Carter in Wisconsin, as he turned his attention to his new residence in Chicago.

Real Estate Transactions

Carter’s real estate agent, Paul Gorney of eXp Realty, represented him in the purchase of the West Loop condo. Unfortunately, Gorney was unavailable for comment regarding the transaction. Jevon Carter’s recent real estate transactions emphasize his strategic investments in property, a common practice among athletes looking to diversify their portfolios.