Chhattisgarh Assembly Passes Visionary Budget for 2024-25, Aims for Developed Status by 2047

On February 27, the Chhattisgarh Assembly took a significant step towards realizing its vision of transforming into a developed state by 2047. Finance Minister OP Chaudhary announced the passing of the budget for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 1,60,568 crore, alongside a future-focused vision document titled 'Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision 2047'.

Gearing Up for Growth

According to Chaudhary, the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected to grow at 6.56% for the fiscal year 2023-24. This growth is pivotal for transitioning from a developing to a developed state by 2047, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of India's independence. Highlighting the necessity for bipartisan cooperation, Chaudhary emphasized the enhancement of service and industrial sectors as essential for economic progress.

Strategic Allocations and Schemes

The budget includes substantial allocations for social welfare and infrastructure development. Noteworthy schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Krishak Unnati Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and the Deendayal Upadhyay Landless Agricultural Labourers Scheme received significant funding. Additionally, the budget makes provisions for Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana and Mahtari Vandan Yojana, catering to religious pilgrimages and financial assistance to married women, respectively. A reform committee is also set to overhaul the Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission examinations process.

Commitment to Inclusive Development

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the government reaffirms its commitment to the development of all social strata, including Dalits, backward classes, and tribals. By focusing on the GYAN sectors -- Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Naari (woman) -- the administration aims to stimulate infrastructure development, increase capital expenditure, and provide ample employment opportunities.

This visionary budget and the impending release of 'Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision 2047' document underscore the state's commitment to a developed future. With strategic investments in infrastructure, social welfare, and an inclusive approach to development, Chhattisgarh sets an ambitious yet achievable roadmap for the next two decades.