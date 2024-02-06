Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Significant Dividend Decrease

The Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTC:CHKR) has announced a significant decrease in its forthcoming quarterly dividend. The payout has fallen to $0.0214 per share, marking a considerable 36.3% drop from the previous dividend of $0.0336 per share. Despite this decrease, the trust's forward yield stands at an impressive 11.63%.

Dividend Details

The revised dividend is slated for payment on February 28, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of February 19. The ex-dividend date—the date on which new buyers of the stock will not be entitled to the declared dividend—has been set for February 16. The announcement also pointed shareholders towards key resources such as the CHKR Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, and Dividend Growth. These tools offer a deeper financial analysis and insights into the Trust's dividend performance.

Behind the Decreased Dividend

The dividend decrease follows a detailed review of distributable income available to unitholders for the production period spanning from September 1, 2023, through November 30, 2023. As part of this review, the trustee evaluated the adequacy of the existing cash reserve, deciding to withhold funds to bolster these reserves. As a result, $1,660,288 has been withheld as of December 31, 2023.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in certain oil and natural gas properties in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County, Oklahoma. The amount of Trust revenues and the quarterly distributions to Trust unitholders vary from quarter to quarter. This fluctuation is largely dependent on the sales volume of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas, among other factors.