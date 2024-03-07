Cherry Bekaert Names Brian Moore as New Managing Partner of Tax Services

Cherry Bekaert, a prominent assurance, tax, and advisory firm, marks a significant milestone by appointing Brian Moore as the Managing Partner of Tax Services. Bringing over 25 years of professional tax experience, Moore steps into his new role with a commitment to steer the firm's tax service strategy, client service excellence, talent management, and financial operations towards new heights.

Proven Leadership and Expertise

Moore's appointment comes after a distinguished tenure as the east region tax practice managing partner at a leading accounting and advisory firm in Atlanta. His expertise spans across various facets of taxation, including private equity, hedge funds, broker dealer taxation, and corporate and partnership taxation. Michelle Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Cherry Bekaert, expressed enthusiasm about Moore's joining, highlighting his proven leadership abilities and his knack for navigating complex tax situations.

Strategic Vision for Tax Services

At Cherry Bekaert, Moore's role will encompass the management of the firm's tax service line's strategy and execution. His vast experience in tax practice leadership positions him as a key player in driving client service innovation, enhancing talent management practices, and ensuring the financial health of the tax service line. Moore's leadership style, characterized by supportive guidance and innovative problem-solving, is expected to foster a culture of excellence and collaboration within the firm.

Commitment to Community and Excellence

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Brian Moore is deeply involved in his local community, serving as a Board Member for the Atlanta Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America. His educational background includes a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Emory University and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy with honors from the University of Alabama. Moore's appointment is not just a win for Cherry Bekaert but also signals the firm's ongoing commitment to leveraging seasoned expertise to advance its services and community involvement.

As Brian Moore takes the helm of Cherry Bekaert's tax services, the firm is poised for a new chapter of growth and innovation. His leadership comes at a crucial time when the complexity of tax regulations demands a blend of experienced guidance and forward-thinking solutions. Moore's track record and strategic vision suggest a promising future for Cherry Bekaert's clients and teams, reinforcing the firm's position as a leader in the assurance, tax, and advisory space.