Check Point Software Announces Q4 Results and CEO Succession Plan

In a recent video conference call, Check Point Software Technologies unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year. The company's founder and CEO, Gil Shwed, also announced his intent to transition to an Executive Chairman role and initiate a succession planning process to find a new CEO, a process that could span up to two years.

Financial Highlights

Check Point's CFO, Roei Golan, took the reins to review the financial results. The company reported a year-over-year growth in operating income of 7%, amounting to $309 million. With a non-GAAP operating margin of 47%, revenues hit $664 million, slightly surpassing projections. Non-GAAP EPS stood at $2.57, exceeding the upper limit of their forecast.

Full-year revenues reached $2.45 billion, marking a 4% growth over the previous year. EPS grew 14% to $8.42, the highest since 2011. Deferred revenues and billings also showed positive growth trends, with a significant increase in subscription revenue. This increase was primarily driven by Check Point's Infinity platform and Harmony Email.

Geographic Performance and Investments

The company reported strong demand across all geographic regions, with double-digit new business growth. With a gross profit margin of 89%, Check Point continued investing in its workforce, acquisitions, cloud infrastructure, and marketing.

Expectations for the Future

The conference call concluded with the company expressing expectations for continued strong operating income. However, a slight headwind to the operating margin was anticipated due to recent acquisitions.