Chatham-Kent Council Ponders $2.95M Purchase and Redevelopment of Downtown Chatham Centre

In an ambitious move to revitalize the Downtown Chatham Centre (DCC), the Chatham-Kent Council is now mulling over the purchase and redevelopment of the former Sears portion of the DCC. As per a recent report, the Council is exploring the possibility of relocating the Civic Centre, Library, and Museum to the repurposed site.

Delving into the Deal

The report recommends the authorization for officials to enter into a $2.95-million purchase agreement with 100 King Street CK Holdings Inc., the current owner of the property. The agreement is comprehensive, encompassing a buy-back provision, an option to purchase, right of first refusal, designated parking spaces, access rights, and the leasing of the mall roof for solar panels.

Chatham-Kent Community Hub: A New Beginning

A secondary motion suggests approving a contract amendment for the detailed concept design phase of the Chatham-Kent Community Hub. The proposed hub is to be housed in the former Sears building, with funding drawn from the Building Lifecycle Reserve. The Council is also considering hiring a project manager to oversee the construction of the Community Hub, marking a significant step in the redevelopment project.

Transparency and Accountability: Questions Raised

However, the proposed project has not been without its share of scrutiny. Ward 6 Councillor Alysson Storey has been vocal about her concerns regarding financial transparency and accountability. She has requested detailed information on the operating and capital costs, tax impacts, and the extent of control that private developers would have over the property post-purchase. Storey also raised important questions about the project's overall cost, potentially exceeding $60 million, and how this would impact funding for other community projects amidst current financial pressures and recent tax increases.

The estimated revenue from selling the current Civic Centre and library is close to $10 million. The final decision on the purchase and redevelopment is pending the Council's informed deliberation, marking a significant juncture in the future of the Downtown Chatham Centre.