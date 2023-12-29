Chase Coleman Reclaims Control of Tiger Global’s Venture-Capital Arm

Chase Coleman, founder of Tiger Global Management, has resumed the helm of the company’s $34 billion venture-capital division in a significant leadership shift. This comes ahead of Scott Shleifer’s departure from his role as chief of the private investments sector. The move was motivated by Coleman’s requests for enhanced communication from Shleifer’s team and discussions regarding the management of the billions invested in a multitude of start-ups on the eve of an industry-wide downturn.

Increased Engagement Amid Market Challenges

This year saw Coleman taking a more proactive role in liaising with clients and the founders of portfolio companies. His increased engagement underlines the strategic pivot in leadership and the company’s response to challenging market conditions. The reshuffle at Tiger Global is reflective of a broader trend in the financial sector, as firms grapple with the volatile economic landscape.

