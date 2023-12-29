en English
Business

Chase Coleman Reclaims Control of Tiger Global’s Venture-Capital Arm

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:37 am EST
Chase Coleman, founder of Tiger Global Management, has resumed the helm of the company’s $34 billion venture-capital division in a significant leadership shift. This comes ahead of Scott Shleifer’s departure from his role as chief of the private investments sector. The move was motivated by Coleman’s requests for enhanced communication from Shleifer’s team and discussions regarding the management of the billions invested in a multitude of start-ups on the eve of an industry-wide downturn.

Increased Engagement Amid Market Challenges

This year saw Coleman taking a more proactive role in liaising with clients and the founders of portfolio companies. His increased engagement underlines the strategic pivot in leadership and the company’s response to challenging market conditions. The reshuffle at Tiger Global is reflective of a broader trend in the financial sector, as firms grapple with the volatile economic landscape.

Global Business and Finance Updates

Beyond the significant shift at Tiger Global, the business world continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Reports on global markets, economic updates, and industry trends offer a comprehensive overview of the current business climate. Among these developments is a feature-length documentary detailing the fall of FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Tech and Geopolitical Developments

On the tech front, companies like Nvidia and Huawei continue to make headlines. Meanwhile, geopolitical updates include the unveiling of North Korea’s new reactor and the appointment of China’s defense minister. These events underscore the interconnectedness of the global business, political, and technological landscapes, and the continuous shifts they undergo.

Business Finance
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

