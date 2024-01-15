Chase Bank Rolls Out Lucrative Promotional Bonuses for New Customers

Chase Bank has launched a series of promotional incentives for new customers, with potential bonuses totaling over $900. The offers are a goldmine for consumers and businesses alike, as they entail opening qualifying bank accounts or credit cards.

Ink Business Credit Cards

Chase Bank's Ink Business credit cards, namely the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card and the Ink Business Cash Credit Card, have a $0 annual fee and an enticing signup offer. New users can earn up to a $900 bonus after spending $6,000 within the first three months. Note that while these cards offer a vast array of rewards point redemption options, they do not support points transfer like some other cards do. Prospective customers should act swiftly as this offer is set to expire on January 18, 2024, at 9 AM EST.

Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

On the other hand, the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card offers a different kind of signup deal. New users will earn 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $8,000 in the initial three months. This card carries a $95 annual fee and waives foreign transaction charges. Moreover, it permits points to be transferred to various airline and hotel partners, adding extra versatility to its rewards program.

Chase Private Client Bonuses

Chase Private Client members can also tap into the bounty. They can earn bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 by depositing new money or securities. The catch is that they must maintain the balance for a minimum of 90 days.

Airline Credit Card Offers

Finally, credit card offers linked to United Airlines and Aeroplan are also part of the promotion. These provide ample opportunities to earn bonus points redeemable for award flights and other enticing perks.

Given the imminent expiration of some of these offers, prospective customers are advised to seize these opportunities promptly. As Chase Bank continues to roll out these attractive promotional bonuses, it reinforces its commitment to providing value to its customers.