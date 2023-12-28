en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Charlie Munger Reflects on Berkshire Hathaway’s No-Leverage Approach

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:56 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:33 am EST
Charlie Munger Reflects on Berkshire Hathaway’s No-Leverage Approach

In a revealing and previously unaired interview, the late Charlie Munger, the stalwart vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, took a reflective dive into the financial strategies he and Warren Buffett employed in their monumental endeavor of building the conglomerate over the last five decades. Munger’s insights provide a rare glimpse into the minds of two of the greatest investors of our time, and the philosophies that underpinned their decisions.

Value Versus Leverage

Munger observed that had they decided to dabble in leverage, or borrowing money when buying businesses and common stocks, the value of Berkshire Hathaway could have potentially doubled. Yet, they consciously refrained from using leverage, a common practice on Wall Street. Their reason? A profound commitment to their shareholders, the people who had placed their trust and money in their hands.

The Philosophy of Responsibility

Munger emphasized that losing a significant portion of the company’s funds would have been a considerable disappointment for shareholders, unlike for him and Buffett, who had personal wealth to fall back on. The use of leverage, while it can amplify returns, also increases risk. Losses can escalate rapidly if investments fail. This is a scenario that Munger and Buffett were cautious to avoid, always prioritizing the welfare of their shareholders over potential gains.

Buffett on Leverage and Vision

Warren Buffett has often spoken about the dangers of leveraging debt to purchase stocks, suggesting that it can compromise an investor’s long-term vision and lead to panic during volatile times. True to their shared philosophy, Munger and Buffett avoided borrowing throughout their tenure at Berkshire Hathaway, ensuring their vision remained clear and their decisions, calm.

Insurance Float: A Form of Leverage

However, Munger did reveal that Berkshire Hathaway employed a form of leverage through its insurance float. This practice involves investing the premiums received before claims are paid out. Yet, this method of leverage is considered more conservative, fitting perfectly with the cautious approach they adopted in managing shareholder funds.

Munger’s comments underscored the conservative, long-term strategy that he and Buffett employed, catering to a shareholder base that viewed their investments in Berkshire Hathaway akin to a savings account. Munger’s reflections serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of a financial powerhouse that was built on principles of responsibility, trust, and long-term vision.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead

By Mazhar Abbas

Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion

By Israel Ojoko

Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Deloitte Study: High-Potential Employees Represent Only 15% of Workfor ...
@Business · 17 mins
Deloitte Study: High-Potential Employees Represent Only 15% of Workfor ...
heart comment 0
AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs

By Dil Bar Irshad

AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs
Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist
Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion
Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
1 min
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
3 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
3 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
5 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
8 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
8 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
9 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
11 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
12 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app