Chandigarh Police Confiscate Over Rs 35 Lakh from Two Men Amid Election Code of Conduct

Following the enforcement of the Code of Conduct due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chandigarh Police intercepted two individuals, Raj Kumar and Desh Raj from Karnal, with over Rs 35 lakh in mixed currency. The substantial sum, comprising Indian rupees, U.S. dollars, Australian dollars, and British pounds, was discovered in a white Swift car near the Sector 35/36 dividing road on Friday night. The duo, linked to a prominent money exchange firm, failed to justify the source of the funds or produce authorization for transporting such a large amount of cash, leading to the seizure under election guidelines.

Violation of Election Code of Conduct

Inspector Om Parkash, the Station House Officer of Police Station 36, highlighted that carrying cash over Rs 50,000 without official permission breaches the electoral Code of Conduct. The incident gains significance as the seized amount far exceeds the permissible limit, prompting a mandatory report to the Income Tax Department. Amidst allegations of political maneuvering by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab, this case adds a layer of scrutiny over financial transactions in the lead-up to the elections.

Legal and Procedural Steps Followed

The police action resulted in a Daily Diary Report at the Sector 36 police station and the transfer of the seized currency to the UT treasury. The concerned authorities have given the implicated individuals a week's time to present valid documentation clarifying the source of the money. This procedure underscores the stringent measures being adopted to maintain financial transparency and integrity during the electoral process.

Implications for Election Integrity

The seizure of such a significant amount of money underlines the vigilance of the Chandigarh Police in upholding the electoral Code of Conduct. It serves as a deterrent against potential misuse of financial resources to influence electoral outcomes. This incident, set against the backdrop of political tensions in Punjab, emphasizes the critical need for stringent oversight to ensure a fair and transparent election process.

The scrutiny of financial transactions during the election period is indispensable for safeguarding the democratic framework. As the situation unfolds, the response of the implicated individuals and the subsequent actions of the law enforcement and tax authorities will be closely monitored. This case not only underscores the challenges of maintaining electoral integrity but also highlights the proactive measures undertaken by authorities to prevent undue influence on the democratic process.