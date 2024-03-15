Chandigarh Faces Million Euro Quarterly Loan Repayment for 24x7 Water Supply Initiative

Chandigarh, in a significant move towards ensuring a 24x7 water supply for its residents, has entered into a financial commitment with French bank Agence De Francaise (AFD), incurring a debt of 48 million Euros. This decision, highlighted in a recent special house meeting led by Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, comes with a quarterly repayment schedule of one million Euros over the next 15 years, starting December 2029. The move aims to modernize the city's water supply infrastructure but has sparked debates over the financial burden it imposes on the city's populace.

Advertisment

Financial Implications and Public Concern

During the meeting, concerns were raised regarding the financial sustainability of the project and its implications for the residents. Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat questioned the necessity of a round-the-clock water supply, pointing out the lack of a comprehensive survey to justify the project's need. The city's municipal corporation, however, defended the initiative, highlighting the aging water supply network and the need for modernization to address water scarcity and leakage issues. The revised water tariff, a consequence of this financial undertaking, illustrates a significant increase in water costs for residents, raising concerns about the economic impact on the city's population.

Water Supply Challenges and Solutions

Advertisment

Chandigarh's water supply system, reliant on both surface water from the Bhakta main canal and groundwater through tubewells, faces challenges of leakage and inefficiency. The smart city study conducted revealed that parts of the city suffer from water scarcity, exacerbated by an outdated supply network. This project, financed by the loan from AFD, aims to overhaul the city's water infrastructure, enhancing supply efficiency and reliability. However, the financial burden of the project, particularly the repayment of the loan with interest, remains a contentious issue among the city's officials and residents alike.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Water Security

As Chandigarh embarks on this ambitious project to ensure a 24x7 water supply, the path forward is fraught with financial and operational challenges. The initiative, while promising to address long-standing issues of water scarcity and leakage, places a significant financial obligation on the city and its residents. The ongoing debate among city officials, councillors, and the public underscores the complexities involved in balancing developmental needs with financial sustainability. As the project progresses, its impact on the city's water security and economic health will be closely watched, serving as a case study for similar urban infrastructure projects across India.