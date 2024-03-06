Champions Oncology Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results, Unveils Breakthrough in Cancer Research

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a premier global research services provider, is set to unveil its financial and operational achievements for the third quarter ended January 31, 2024. Scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, 2024, after the market closes, this announcement is anticipated to spotlight significant advancements in oncology research, including the development of ISB 1442, a pioneering antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Advertisment

Financial Performance and Operational Milestones

Champions Oncology has established itself as a leader in the provision of comprehensive oncology research services, from preclinical studies to clinical trials. The company's focus on leveraging patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models and primary hematological malignancy models has positioned it at the forefront of personalized cancer research. The upcoming financial report is expected to highlight not only the company's fiscal health but also its operational strides in enhancing oncology R&D solutions for biopharma organizations globally.

Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment

Advertisment

The spotlight of the Q3 report is the development of ISB 1442, a fully human bispecific antibody that aims to revolutionize the treatment of multiple myeloma. This innovative therapy combines biparatopic targeting of a tumor-associated antigen with engineered enhancement of antibody effector function, addressing resistance mechanisms in cancer treatment. Currently in a Phase I clinical trial for relapsed refractory multiple myeloma, ISB 1442 showcases the potential to significantly advance immuno-oncology.

Enhancing Global Oncology Research

With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant PDX models, Champions Oncology is not just a service provider but a key partner in the fight against cancer. The company's proprietary platforms and bioanalytical capabilities enable the delivery of high-quality data essential for the development of new oncology drugs. The third-quarter report is poised to further cement Champions Oncology's role in propelling preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development on a global scale.

As Champions Oncology prepares to share its Q3 2024 financial and operational results, the oncology research community and stakeholders eagerly await insights that could herald a new era in cancer treatment. The development of ISB 1442 underscores the company's commitment to advancing science for the betterment of patients worldwide, promising hope and potentially transforming the landscape of cancer therapy.