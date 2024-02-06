Challenges Ahead for Philippines' 2024 Economic Growth Amid Global Slowdown

The Philippines faces significant hurdles in its pursuit of a 6.5- to 7.5-percent economic growth target for 2024, according to BMI Country Risk & Industry Research, a unit of the Fitch Group. BMI's recent report outlines that the primary challenge to this objective is the deteriorating external demand, particularly from major export markets.

Below-Target Growth

The previous year saw a below-target growth of 5.6 percent. Despite this, an anticipated improvement is on the horizon, with BMI predicting a 6.2 percent growth for 2024. This figure, however, falls short of the government's target. The report suggests that the main drivers of this economic expansion will be domestic factors, such as robust consumer resilience and a rebound in investment activity.

External Sector Weakness

The external sector, however, presents the most significant weakness. A global economic downturn is likely to impact the Philippines' export performance negatively. Merchandise exports from the country saw a significant drop in the last quarter, and a recovery appears improbable due to the projected global growth deceleration.

Monetary Policy and Interest Rates

The role of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is also under scrutiny. The BSP, with a current high policy rate of 6.50 percent, is expected to commence reducing interest rates in the latter half of the year to stimulate investment growth. However, monetary policy risks could influence this forecast. For instance, the BSP may choose to maintain rates, mirroring the US Federal Reserve's likely actions. The BSP's next meeting is scheduled for February 15, with predictions that it will uphold key interest rates.