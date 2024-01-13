Chainlink’s Development Surge Boosts Investor Confidence Amidst Technical Hurdles

Chainlink’s native cryptocurrency, LINK, is garnering increasing attention from investors due to a significant uptick in development activity observed over the past 30 days. The rise in development activity signifies a dedicated and industrious development team, bolstering LINK’s credibility in the eyes of investors and hinting towards a promising outlook for long-term investment.

Technical Analysis Indicates Resistance

Despite the positive development momentum, LINK is currently encountering resistance at the $15 price level. On January 11th, LINK formed a doji candlestick, a notable pattern in technical analysis that often signifies potential price reversal or indecision within market action. This suggests that LINK may be experiencing some price struggles, despite its strong development progress.

Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio Rises

The 90-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio for LINK has shown an upward trend after dropping below zero on January 6th. This data indicates a decrease in selling pressure and suggests the absence of a higher timeframe downtrend. The mean coin age for LINK is also exhibiting an upward trend, signaling network-wide accumulation—a favorable sign for investors.

Weighted Sentiment and On-Balance Volume (OBV)

Despite these promising factors, the weighted sentiment for LINK has predominantly been negative, with occasional surges of positivity. Should price trends shift to a higher trajectory, this sentiment could see significant changes. Meanwhile, LINK’s price is currently trading within a range, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is neutral, indicating an equilibrium between buyers and sellers. The On-Balance Volume (OBV), however, has been trending downwards. Combined with the resistance at higher price levels, this suggests that LINK might revisit the $13 level.

On-Chain Metrics Favorable, But No Breakout Yet

While on-chain metrics are painting a favorable picture for LINK, the cryptocurrency appears unprepared for a breakout above the $16.6 range high. The bullish sentiment surrounding Chainlink, potential for a significant rally, low exchange reserves, and a bullish technical pattern called the ‘bull flag,’ all contribute to the positive outlook. However, investors must keep an eye on the resistance levels and potential price targets based on technical analysis for a comprehensive understanding of LINK’s future price trajectory.