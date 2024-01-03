en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Chainlink (LINK) Price Drops 15.0% in a Week Amid Market Volatility

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
Chainlink (LINK) Price Drops 15.0% in a Week Amid Market Volatility

Chainlink (LINK), a cryptocurrency that has been showing signs of a bullish trend at the start of 2024, has experienced a notable price drop over the past week. The price has plunged by 15.0% from $16.3 to a current price of $13.86. The last 24 hours alone have seen an 8.9% decrease. The volatility of Chainlink’s price, as depicted by the Bollinger Bands on the price charts, shows a wider range indicating higher volatility.

Trading Volume and Circulating Supply Increase

In addition to the price changes, Chainlink’s trading volume has surged by 15.0% over the past week. Concurrently, the circulating supply of Chainlink’s coins has also risen by 1.72%, leading to a current total of 556.85 million coins in circulation. This figure represents approximately 55.68% of Chainlink’s maximum supply limit of 1.00 billion coins.

Position in Market Cap Rankings

Despite the fluctuating prices, Chainlink holds a strong position in the market cap rankings. According to data from CoinGecko API, Chainlink currently sits at the 15th position with a valuation of $7.68 billion.

Analysts’ Outlook on Chainlink’s Performance

Even with the recent decline from its all-time high, analysts hold an optimistic view for Chainlink to reclaim and potentially surpass previous peaks. This optimism is, in part, spurred by the emergence of a bullish pattern on its price chart, indicating a potential upcoming bull rally. However, a word of caution is necessary due to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Li Auto Inc ADR: A Dance of Fluctuation Amidst Growth and Financial Analysis
The automotive world witnessed minor fluctuations with NASDAQ listed company, Li Auto Inc ADR, trading under the ticker ‘LI’, on January 4, 2024. The stock opened at $35.11, marking a -1.76% decline, prompting a ripple of intrigue through the financial markets. The day saw the stock price dancing between highs of $36.26 and lows of
Li Auto Inc ADR: A Dance of Fluctuation Amidst Growth and Financial Analysis
Bunker Hill Mining Corp: A Look Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
2 mins ago
Bunker Hill Mining Corp: A Look Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Costco Adds Cookies and Cream to Mini-Cake Range, Sparks Flavor Debate
2 mins ago
Costco Adds Cookies and Cream to Mini-Cake Range, Sparks Flavor Debate
High School Friends Turn Business Partners: Open Mister Softee Franchise in Santa Barbara
24 seconds ago
High School Friends Turn Business Partners: Open Mister Softee Franchise in Santa Barbara
Adidas to Shutter San Francisco Store as Vacancies Mount at San Francisco Centre Mall
2 mins ago
Adidas to Shutter San Francisco Store as Vacancies Mount at San Francisco Centre Mall
Weatherford International plc to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results via Conference Call
2 mins ago
Weatherford International plc to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results via Conference Call
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Accuses Trump of Inciting Capitol Attacks in the Lead-Up to 2024 Presidential Election
19 seconds
Biden Accuses Trump of Inciting Capitol Attacks in the Lead-Up to 2024 Presidential Election
Tragedy in Odisha: Mechanic Mistakenly Declared Dead, Wife Commits Suicide
2 mins
Tragedy in Odisha: Mechanic Mistakenly Declared Dead, Wife Commits Suicide
Taneytown Mayor Christopher Miller: A Drive for Transparency and Public Safety
3 mins
Taneytown Mayor Christopher Miller: A Drive for Transparency and Public Safety
Governor Tony Evers Shares Insights on Trump's Candidacy, DEI Program Cuts, and AI Policies
3 mins
Governor Tony Evers Shares Insights on Trump's Candidacy, DEI Program Cuts, and AI Policies
Olimpia Milano Triumphs Over Bayern Munich in a High-Stakes Game
3 mins
Olimpia Milano Triumphs Over Bayern Munich in a High-Stakes Game
Dakar Rally: Rodrigo Varela to Compete with Borrowed Vehicle Amidst Red Sea Piracy Concerns
3 mins
Dakar Rally: Rodrigo Varela to Compete with Borrowed Vehicle Amidst Red Sea Piracy Concerns
Biden Kicks Off 2024 Reelection Campaign with Stark Warning
4 mins
Biden Kicks Off 2024 Reelection Campaign with Stark Warning
Plymouth Argyle Appoints Ian Foster as New Manager
4 mins
Plymouth Argyle Appoints Ian Foster as New Manager
Former Summit County Rep. Bob Young: A Downfall Marked by Domestic Violence Charges and Resignation
4 mins
Former Summit County Rep. Bob Young: A Downfall Marked by Domestic Violence Charges and Resignation
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
4 hours
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
4 hours
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
5 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
7 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
8 hours
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
12 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
13 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
14 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
Oman: The Most Affordable Tax-Free Country for Relocation in 2024
14 hours
Oman: The Most Affordable Tax-Free Country for Relocation in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app