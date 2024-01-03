Chainlink (LINK) Price Drops 15.0% in a Week Amid Market Volatility

Chainlink (LINK), a cryptocurrency that has been showing signs of a bullish trend at the start of 2024, has experienced a notable price drop over the past week. The price has plunged by 15.0% from $16.3 to a current price of $13.86. The last 24 hours alone have seen an 8.9% decrease. The volatility of Chainlink’s price, as depicted by the Bollinger Bands on the price charts, shows a wider range indicating higher volatility.

Trading Volume and Circulating Supply Increase

In addition to the price changes, Chainlink’s trading volume has surged by 15.0% over the past week. Concurrently, the circulating supply of Chainlink’s coins has also risen by 1.72%, leading to a current total of 556.85 million coins in circulation. This figure represents approximately 55.68% of Chainlink’s maximum supply limit of 1.00 billion coins.

Position in Market Cap Rankings

Despite the fluctuating prices, Chainlink holds a strong position in the market cap rankings. According to data from CoinGecko API, Chainlink currently sits at the 15th position with a valuation of $7.68 billion.

Analysts’ Outlook on Chainlink’s Performance

Even with the recent decline from its all-time high, analysts hold an optimistic view for Chainlink to reclaim and potentially surpass previous peaks. This optimism is, in part, spurred by the emergence of a bullish pattern on its price chart, indicating a potential upcoming bull rally. However, a word of caution is necessary due to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market.