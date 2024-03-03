CGS International Revamps Securities Finance with Broadridge's Advanced Platform

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. (CGS International) has taken a significant stride in enhancing its securities finance services by incorporating Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) platform. This collaboration aims to streamline operations, reduce costs through automation, and improve client service scalability.

Advertisment

Strategic Enhancement for Client Services

"Providing a wide range of products and services to cater to the diverse needs of our clients is a strategic imperative for CGS International," stated Ademola Olopade, Group Head of Prime Brokerage and Wealth Solutions at CGS International. The adoption of Broadridge's SFCM platform not only introduces additional functionalities but also allows for scalability according to business needs, thus optimizing workflows for customers.

Expanding Clientele in Asia-Pacific

Advertisment

"We are delighted to have welcomed CGS International to our expanding clientele in the Asia-Pacific region," expressed Darren Crowther, Head of Securities Finance and Collateral Management Solutions at Broadridge. The dynamic landscape of securities finance requires financial institutions to adeptly respond to emerging market trends and diversify revenue streams. The SFCM platform facilitates CGS International's scalability, enabling expansion by region or business entity, and equips them to navigate evolving market dynamics and regulatory demands effectively.

Broader Impacts and Future Directions

Broadridge simplifies and innovates trading across a complex ecosystem through global, scalable solutions. The SFCM platform, a front-to-back SaaS solution for securities finance, is widely used across the global buy- and sell-side securities lending, repo, and collateral trading markets. It enables firms to improve their securities finance businesses and expand into new global markets and opportunities, laying a scalable foundation for business growth.

CGS International Securities and Broadridge are poised to drive significant advancements in the securities finance sector, providing streamlined solutions for clients and setting a new standard for operational efficiency and scalability in the industry. This collaboration underscores the continuous evolution and innovation within financial services, promising enhanced capabilities and broader market access for clients worldwide.