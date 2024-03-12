CFI Holdings Faces Staggering 1838% Increase in Exchange Losses, Widens Pre-Tax Loss in 2023

LISTED agro-industrial giant CFI Holdings Limited has reported a dramatic surge in unrealised exchange losses on its foreign currency denominated loans and creditors, marking a 1,838% increase to ZWL$139.5 billion in 2023. This financial turbulence led to an expanded pre-tax loss of ZWL$125.23 billion, a massive leap from ZWL$3.06 billion in the prior year, as announced by chairperson Itai Valerie Pasi.

CFI's financial year was significantly impacted by the harsh economic conditions prevailing in Zimbabwe, with expenses ballooning in real terms. This was mainly due to suppliers and service providers pegging their prices in US dollars but converting them to Zimbabwe dollars at prevailing parallel market exchange rates, creating a substantial mismatch.

Consequently, the group's inflation-adjusted revenues saw a 245.7% increase to ZWL$201.99 billion, highlighting the discrepancy between the rapid inflation of the local currency and the subdued official inflation statistics.

Strategic Investments and Operational Challenges

Despite the financial challenges, CFI Holdings made significant investments totaling ZWL$2.29 billion in property, plant, and equipment to bolster its operational capacity. However, the group's retail operations, particularly Farm & City Centre, faced significant hurdles due to unstable exchange rates, high interest rates, and dwindling consumer spending, leading to a 15% drop in sales volumes for key volume drivers.

The anticipated El Niño-induced drought in 2023/2024 poses further threats to the agricultural sector, a crucial component of CFI's operations, potentially affecting future sales and operational efficiency.