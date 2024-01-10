CFA Society of Bermuda Kickstarts Annual Financial Literacy Series

In a bid to promote financial literacy on the island, the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Society of Bermuda is set to roll out its annual financial literacy series for the sixth year in a row. The series, which is a collaborative effort with the Athora Division of Professional and Career Education at Bermuda College, is scheduled to commence on the 17th of January. The four-week course will be offered every Wednesday from 6 pm to 8:30 pm at the Bermuda College, providing participants with an opportunity to attend in-person sessions.

Demystifying Financial Management

The course is meticulously designed to enlighten participants on the essentials of setting financial goals and managing personal finances effectively. It delves into topics like savings, budgeting, understanding income and expenses, and the all-important aspect of debt management. Additionally, it provides a comprehensive overview of Bermuda’s pension program, offering a deep dive into one of the most critical elements of financial security in the island nation.

Unraveling Financial Products

Aside from the conventional topics, the course also aims to demystify common financial products and key terms through practical examples. This unique feature makes the financial literacy initiative not just theoretical but also practical, equipping participants with hands-on knowledge to better navigate their financial journeys.

Driven By Local Chartered Financial Analysts

A distinctive aspect of the series is that it is spearheaded by local chartered financial analysts, who volunteer their time and expertise to the program. These professionals bring their practical insights to the table, ensuring that the course is not only enlightening but also relatable and applicable to the Bermuda context.

A Beacon of Financial Literacy

Since its inception in 2019, the financial literacy series has garnered significant interest, drawing over 200 participants from various age groups and backgrounds, including teenagers and seniors. This broad appeal underscores the importance of financial literacy and the value of the series in the Bermudian community. As the CFA Society of Bermuda embarks on another year of this worthwhile initiative, it continues to be a beacon of financial literacy on the island, empowering its residents to make sound financial decisions.