CESC Ltd to Raise Rs 100 Crore from Axis Bank through NCDs

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:43 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:32 am EST
Indian power utility company CESC Ltd has secured approval from its board of directors to raise Rs 100 crore from Axis Bank through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. In a recent board committee meeting, the decision was finalized to issue 10,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated NCDs, each with a face value of Rs 1,00,000, amounting to the Rs 100 crore capital raise.

A Debt Instrument with a Fixed Income

NCDs represent a type of debt instrument that cannot be converted into shares of the issuing company, making them a fixed-income investment for the holder. In this case, Axis Bank will be the holder of these NCDs. As debt instruments, NCDs provide companies like CESC Ltd with the ability to raise capital without diluting company ownership.

Details of the Fundraising

Each NCD issued by CESC Ltd carries a face value of Rs 1,00,000, equating to a total of Rs 100 crore in raised capital. The company’s board committee responsible for the allotment of these financial instruments gave the green light for this move during a recent meeting, confirming the specifics of the transaction and its terms.

Official Documentation

The transaction and its terms are officially documented in a regulatory filing made by CESC. This step provides transparency and assurance for all parties involved. It is a standard procedure in such financial dealings to ensure that all terms, conditions, and details of the transaction are fully disclosed and understood by all stakeholders.

