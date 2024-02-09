Central Valley Community Bancorp and Community West Bancshares Merge to Reshape Central California's Financial Landscape

Shareholders of Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCB) and Community West Bancshares (CWB) have given their seal of approval to a merger that promises to reshape the financial landscape in Central California. The decision, reached during special meetings held on February 8, 2024, is set to bring together two formidable entities, creating a combined asset base of around $3.6 billion and a network of 27 banking centers.

A Union of Strength and Stability

The merger, expected to close on April 1, 2024, is subject to certain customary closing conditions. Once completed, the new entity will operate under the name Community West Bancshares, with Central Valley Community Bank adopting the moniker of Community West Bank. This strategic move aims to create a stronger financial institution, offering expanded services and resources to clients and the community.

Both CEOs expressed their confidence in the merger's potential benefits for shareholders, clients, employees, and the region. The integration process is anticipated to be completed by the third quarter of 2024, following which the consolidated company will commence operations.

Expanding Horizons in Central California

Central California, known for its agricultural prowess and burgeoning industries, stands to gain significantly from this merger. The combined company will leverage its expanded asset base and network of banking centers to cater to the diverse financial needs of the region's businesses and individuals.

The merger also signifies a commitment to local communities, with the new entity poised to play an active role in their economic growth and development. By offering enhanced services and resources, the consolidated bank aims to foster financial inclusion and empowerment.

A New Chapter in Financial Services

The merger between CVCB and CWB marks a significant milestone in the evolution of financial services in Central California. As the integration process unfolds, clients, shareholders, and the community at large await the unfolding of a new chapter that promises strength, stability, and expanded opportunities.

While the merger is expected to close on April 1, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, the conversion of all operational systems is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2024. This transition period will see the harmonization of policies, procedures, and technologies, paving the way for seamless service delivery under the new banner.

As Central Valley Community Bank prepares to adopt the name Community West Bank, it signals not just a change in identity but a reaffirmation of its commitment to serving the financial needs of Central California. With approximately $3.6 billion in total assets and 27 banking centers spread across the region, the new entity is set to redefine the local financial landscape.

In the face of this transformative event, shareholders, clients, and employees alike look forward to the benefits that this merger promises to bring. As Central California continues to grow and thrive, the combined strength and resources of Community West Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bank will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping its financial future.