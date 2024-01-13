Central Banks May Retain Higher Interest Rates, Warns Dr. Partha Chatterjee

Dr. Partha Chatterjee, in a recent analysis, has highlighted the potential for central banks to maintain higher interest rates for an extended period. This speculation of a possibly prolonged phase of elevated interest rates has arisen due to a myriad of macroeconomic factors, including inflationary pressures, concerns over economic growth, and considerations for financial stability.

Maintaining Profitability Amidst Rising Rates

The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently published its Q3 2023 quarterly Risk Dashboard, which indicates that the banks of the EU/EEA region have managed to remain highly profitable, well-capitalised, and have maintained robust liquidity despite the challenges. However, these banks anticipate a potential deterioration in asset quality as higher interest rates start to strain borrowers. This publication also sheds light on the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). The data represented in the dashboard is derived from a sample of 164 banks, representing more than 80% of the EU/EEA banking sector.

Federal Reserve’s Record Loss

The Federal Reserve reported an operating loss of $114.3 billion in the previous year, marking the largest loss in its history. This loss was a direct consequence of its aggressive support measures for the economy in 2020 and 2021, followed by a significant hike in interest rates to combat high inflation. The losses could continue as long as short-term interest rates linger around the current levels, indicating the likelihood of central banks sustaining higher interest rates longer than necessary.

Implications for Climate Action

The impact of central banks’ policies on climate action is a topic of growing concern. The aggressive increases in interest rates have had a disproportionate effect on the renewable energy sector, hindering measures to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change. The article emphasises the concept of climate justice and suggests that central banks should utilise their ability to create finance for ambitious climate infrastructure projects and community-oriented public investment programs. It is seen as a call for a shift towards a more equitable financial system and the transformative role of central banks in addressing climate change.