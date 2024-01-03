Central Banks: From Inflation Culpability to Global Recession Saviors

Central banks, once scapegoats for surging inflation, are now being lauded as saviors warding off a predicted global recession. They are no longer confined to the traditional role of monetary regulation but are instrumental in statecraft, responding to crises across finance, public health, and international strategy. Such pivotal roles were evident in the 2008 financial crisis, the European debt crisis, and the Covid-19 pandemic, where central banks supported state functions and enabled government policies.

The Federal Reserve: A Pillar in US Fiscal Policy

Leading the helm is the Federal Reserve under Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve’s influence extends beyond mere fiscal supervision. As Will Bateman elucidates in his paper, the Fed has historically supported US fiscal policy during critical periods, including wartime expenditures and geopolitical interventions. This role as a financial intermediary between treasuries and private creditors is integral to various geo-economic policies such as military investments, currency control, and supply-chain protection.

Christine Lagarde and the European Central Bank

Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank, led by Christine Lagarde, echoes similar sentiments. Recognizing the challenges of a fragmented global economy and geopolitical divisions, Lagarde emphasizes the need for policy frameworks that address these issues. While maintaining a focus on inflation control, the European Central Bank, like its American counterpart, has demonstrated the capacity to act decisively in support of national objectives, as exemplified by its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Central Banks and the Global Economy

Global cross-border assets and liabilities witnessed a decline in 2022 due to falling asset prices, global inflation, and weak financial flows. Against this backdrop, the supremacy of the US dollar in the international monetary and economic systems has been questioned. The discontent over the dollar’s supremacy and the economic rationale for de-dollarization are gaining traction. The asymmetry between the shrinking US economic weight and the dollar’s growing dominant role has raised concerns related to global financial stability, and there are also concerns over transferring resources via the dollar from the periphery to the United States.

As we step into 2024, geopolitical tensions and conflicts, such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the US-China rivalry, could potentially impact the global economy. Central banks’ leadership and decisive actions will be crucial in navigating these turbulent times, emphasizing their role beyond traditional monetary regulation and towards a more prominent position in global statecraft and crisis management.