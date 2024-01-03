en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Central Banks: From Inflation Culpability to Global Recession Saviors

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Central Banks: From Inflation Culpability to Global Recession Saviors

Central banks, once scapegoats for surging inflation, are now being lauded as saviors warding off a predicted global recession. They are no longer confined to the traditional role of monetary regulation but are instrumental in statecraft, responding to crises across finance, public health, and international strategy. Such pivotal roles were evident in the 2008 financial crisis, the European debt crisis, and the Covid-19 pandemic, where central banks supported state functions and enabled government policies.

The Federal Reserve: A Pillar in US Fiscal Policy

Leading the helm is the Federal Reserve under Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve’s influence extends beyond mere fiscal supervision. As Will Bateman elucidates in his paper, the Fed has historically supported US fiscal policy during critical periods, including wartime expenditures and geopolitical interventions. This role as a financial intermediary between treasuries and private creditors is integral to various geo-economic policies such as military investments, currency control, and supply-chain protection.

Christine Lagarde and the European Central Bank

Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank, led by Christine Lagarde, echoes similar sentiments. Recognizing the challenges of a fragmented global economy and geopolitical divisions, Lagarde emphasizes the need for policy frameworks that address these issues. While maintaining a focus on inflation control, the European Central Bank, like its American counterpart, has demonstrated the capacity to act decisively in support of national objectives, as exemplified by its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Central Banks and the Global Economy

Global cross-border assets and liabilities witnessed a decline in 2022 due to falling asset prices, global inflation, and weak financial flows. Against this backdrop, the supremacy of the US dollar in the international monetary and economic systems has been questioned. The discontent over the dollar’s supremacy and the economic rationale for de-dollarization are gaining traction. The asymmetry between the shrinking US economic weight and the dollar’s growing dominant role has raised concerns related to global financial stability, and there are also concerns over transferring resources via the dollar from the periphery to the United States.

As we step into 2024, geopolitical tensions and conflicts, such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the US-China rivalry, could potentially impact the global economy. Central banks’ leadership and decisive actions will be crucial in navigating these turbulent times, emphasizing their role beyond traditional monetary regulation and towards a more prominent position in global statecraft and crisis management.

0
Economy Finance International Relations
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Crompton Greaves' Share Price Sees Slight Uptick Amid Market Fluctuations

By BNN Correspondents

President Edgars Rinkvics Sets Ambitious Vision for Latvia's Progress

By BNN Correspondents

Great Yarmouth: A Tale of Economic Paradox Amid Offshore Energy Prosperity

By Ebenezer Mensah

Namibia's President Proposes Old-Age Grant Increase, Raising Economic Concerns

By Mahnoor Jehangir

US Household Debt Hits Record High: A Closer Look ...
@Economy · 8 mins
US Household Debt Hits Record High: A Closer Look ...
heart comment 0
BGMEA President Refutes The Guardian’s Portrayal of Female Garment Workers

By Muhammad Jawad

BGMEA President Refutes The Guardian's Portrayal of Female Garment Workers
Investor Expectations High Amid Hopes of Soft Landing in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Investor Expectations High Amid Hopes of Soft Landing in 2024
Decoding the Best Heating Systems for Homes: A Comparative Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Decoding the Best Heating Systems for Homes: A Comparative Analysis
Suffolk County Council Grapples with Unprecedented Financial Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Suffolk County Council Grapples with Unprecedented Financial Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Sabah Health Department Probes Teenager's Dengue Death Amid Misdiagnosis Claims
1 min
Sabah Health Department Probes Teenager's Dengue Death Amid Misdiagnosis Claims
Pete Serrano Throws Hat in the Ring for Washington State Attorney General Role
2 mins
Pete Serrano Throws Hat in the Ring for Washington State Attorney General Role
Wrestler Matt Hardy Reviews 'The Iron Claw'; Sammy Guevara Reflects on Career-Threatening Incident
2 mins
Wrestler Matt Hardy Reviews 'The Iron Claw'; Sammy Guevara Reflects on Career-Threatening Incident
Computerized Cognitive Training Enhances Memory in MCI and Dementia Patients
2 mins
Computerized Cognitive Training Enhances Memory in MCI and Dementia Patients
Justine Katz Powers Dos Pueblos to Victory Over Thousand Oaks
3 mins
Justine Katz Powers Dos Pueblos to Victory Over Thousand Oaks
Yunnan Province: China's Rising Star in Global Sports Tourism
3 mins
Yunnan Province: China's Rising Star in Global Sports Tourism
Eswatini Health Ministry Officials Secure Legal Reprieve from Disciplinary Actions
3 mins
Eswatini Health Ministry Officials Secure Legal Reprieve from Disciplinary Actions
Everton's Romelu Lukaku Hints at Potential Departure Amidst Stellar Performance
3 mins
Everton's Romelu Lukaku Hints at Potential Departure Amidst Stellar Performance
Virender Sehwag's Wisdom Guides David Warner in His Final Test
3 mins
Virender Sehwag's Wisdom Guides David Warner in His Final Test
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app