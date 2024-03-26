Central Bank of Nigeria Boosts Naira with Strategic Dollar Sales to BDCs at N1,251/$1

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially resumed dollar sales to Bureau De Change operators (BDCs), allocating $10,000 to each BDC at a rate of N1,251/$1, in a bold move to stabilize the Nigerian Naira.

This strategic intervention, announced on Monday, is aimed at enhancing liquidity in the foreign exchange market, narrowing the gap between the official and parallel market rates, and ultimately supporting the Naira's appreciation against the dollar.

Strategic Forex Allocation

In a circular released to BDC operators, the CBN outlined the conditions of the forex sale, emphasizing that BDCs must not sell the dollars to eligible customers at a rate exceeding 1.5 per cent above the purchase price, effectively capping the sale price at a maximum of N1,269/$1.

This directive follows the CBN's revocation of licenses of over 4,173 BDC operators in February, marking a significant shift in the central bank's approach to foreign exchange management and signaling a renewed commitment to stabilizing the currency market.

The Naira has shown signs of recovery, appreciating to N1,408.04 to the dollar at the close of Monday's trading on the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM). This improvement is largely attributed to the CBN's recent policy measures, including the clearance of dollar backlogs and aggressive monetary policy tightening, which have restored confidence among foreign investors and stimulated an increase in the level of investments in the country.

Financial experts have lauded these initiatives, noting the positive impact on the Naira's performance and urging the CBN to further enhance dollar liquidity to sustain this momentum.

Impact and Sustainability

While the immediate effects of the CBN's intervention are evident in the Naira's appreciation, questions remain about the long-term sustainability of these measures. Experts highlight the need for consistent policy implementation and increased foreign currency supply to maintain the exchange rate's stability.

Additionally, the focus on improving forex liquidity and managing inflationary pressures will be critical in ensuring the Naira's steady performance against the dollar. The CBN's actions against major cryptocurrency platforms like Binance have also been recognized as contributing to the stabilization efforts, underscoring the multifaceted approach required to address Nigeria's economic challenges.

As the CBN continues to navigate the complexities of foreign exchange management, the outcomes of its current strategies will be closely monitored. The recent measures represent a significant step towards restoring stability and confidence in the Nigerian currency market, but achieving lasting economic stability will require sustained effort and strategic policymaking.