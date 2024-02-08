Centier Bank Honored with SBA Awards for Empowering Indiana Small Businesses

In a testament to its unwavering commitment to small businesses, Centier Bank has received two prestigious accolades from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) Indiana District Office for its remarkable lending performance in 2023. The esteemed honors, the Community Lender Silver Award and the 3rd Party Lender Award, underscore the bank's dedication to fostering entrepreneurial growth in the Hoosier State.

SBA's Catalytic Role in Indiana's Small Business Ecosystem

The SBA played a pivotal role in helping Indiana's entrepreneurs secure over $493 million in 2023 through its 7(a) and 504 loan programs. These initiatives proved instrumental in offering small businesses access to much-needed capital to purchase long-term assets and real estate, with a staggering 96 fixed-rate loans worth over $92 million disbursed. Furthermore, the SBA's Microloan and Disaster Loan Assistance programs provided approximately $24.4 million in capital to small businesses across the state.

Centier Bank's Unwavering Commitment to Small Businesses

Stacey Poynter, the SBA Indiana District Director, lauded Centier Bank for its exceptional role as a top community lender, stating, "Centier Bank has consistently provided essential capital to help grow businesses, and we are proud to honor their achievements." Jerry Tomasic, the Business Banking Group Manager at Centier Bank, expressed his pride in the bank's dedication to community lending and its role in advancing the SBA's mission to empower Indiana entrepreneurs.

Empowering Entrepreneurs and Fueling Economic Growth

Centier Bank's distinction as a recipient of the SBA Awards highlights its steadfast dedication to helping small businesses flourish and contribute to the state's economic growth. The bank's recognition reflects its commitment to aiding small businesses and guiding clients toward success.

For Indiana entrepreneurs seeking information about the SBA's loan programs and resources, details are available at sba.gov/in. Additionally, those interested in learning more about Centier Bank and its services can find further information at centier.com.

As small businesses continue to be the bedrock of local economies, Centier Bank's recognition by the SBA serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of community lending and the transformative impact it can have on aspiring entrepreneurs.

With its unwavering commitment to fostering small business growth, Centier Bank continues to make a profound difference in Indiana's economic landscape, one loan at a time.

A Beacon of Hope for Indiana's Small Businesses

Centier Bank's recognition by the SBA not only highlights its dedication to community lending but also serves as a shining example for other financial institutions. By prioritizing the needs of small businesses and understanding the unique challenges they face, Centier Bank has proven that it is possible to make a meaningful impact on the lives of entrepreneurs and the communities they serve.

In a world where the odds often seem stacked against small businesses, Centier Bank's commitment to providing essential capital and guidance offers a beacon of hope. As the bank continues to support Indiana's entrepreneurs, it will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the state's economic future and empowering countless individuals to turn their dreams into reality.

In the end, the story of Centier Bank's success is not just about numbers and awards—it's about the human connections that are formed when a financial institution truly cares about the well-being of its clients and the communities it serves. And as Centier Bank continues to make a difference in Indiana, it will undoubtedly inspire other institutions to follow in its footsteps and help create a brighter future for small businesses across the state.