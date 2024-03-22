Cenbank now spurring higher remittance rates to build reserves

In a strategic move to stabilize its foreign exchange reserves, the Bangladesh Bank has initiated a push for banks to buy dollars at elevated rates, a significant development that emerged just days after the exemption of treasury heads from fines for exceeding price ceilings. This adjustment comes as part of efforts to fulfill the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) conditions tied to a $4.7 billion loan, aiming to secure a net reserve target of $19.27 billion by the end of March 2024, despite a recent dip in remittance dollar rates.

Advertisment

Striving to Stabilize Forex Reserves

With the gross reserves standing at $20 billion as of March 14, according to the IMF's BPM6 calculation method, the central bank's move is a direct response to the surplus of supply over demand in the remittance market. Treasury heads from several banks have reported varying remittance rates across different countries, with rates in Dubai reaching as high as Tk114-115 per dollar. This fluctuation comes after a period where banks were purchasing remittances at rates significantly higher than the central bank's fixed prices, indicating a shift in strategy to enhance reserve levels.

Central Bank's Strategic Directives

Advertisment

Central Bank officials have been vocal about the directive to purchase dollars at a rate higher than the previously fixed rates, especially in the lead-up to Eid. This initiative is seen as a dual strategy to not only bolster the net reserves but also to take advantage of the swap mechanism to increase the gross reserve. However, this approach has raised concerns among banking professionals about benefiting dollar launderers and the implications of capital flight on the economy.

Impact and Future Predictions

Despite the challenges, there is a cautiously optimistic outlook among bank officials regarding the stabilization of the dollar rate for remittances, attributed to a decrease in demand for dollars due to reduced import payments. The central bank's recent exemption of penalties and the potential for an increase in remittance inflows in March signal a gradual easing of the dollar crisis. The strategic adjustments by the Bangladesh Bank are anticipated to not only meet the IMF reserve targets but also to stabilize the financial market and enhance economic resilience.