Cryptocurrency

Celer cBridge Advances Interoperability between Bitcoin and EVM Ecosystems

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Celer cBridge Advances Interoperability between Bitcoin and EVM Ecosystems

In a bold move to strengthen the bonds between Bitcoin and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystems, Celer cBridge is broadening its support for BRC-20 token bridges. This initiative, fueled by a mounting interest in BRC-20 tokens on the Bitcoin network, facilitates smoother transfers between BRC-20 and ERC-20 tokens. The critical challenge being addressed is the limitations posed by Bitcoin’s lack of Turing-complete smart contracts, which restricts its participation in EVM-based decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems. Celer cBridge’s aim is to bridge this gap, enhancing liquidity and trading by securely moving BRC-20 tokens into the EVM DeFi ecosystem.

Two-Phase Integration for Enhanced Security

The integration involves a two-phase approach to ensure maximum security and trustlessness. Celer cBridge initially turns to the Celer State Guardian Network (SGN), a trusted Proof of Stake network that has successfully secured over $15 billion in cross-chain transactions. This is the first step towards achieving a seamless and secure cross-chain transfer of BRC-20 tokens.

Zero-Knowledge Proofs: The Second Phase

The second phase of integration employs Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proofs, adding an extra layer of complexity and security. The creation of a BRC-20 zkBridge is challenging, primarily due to Segregated Witness (SegWit), which necessitates each transaction to be verified with a ZK proof. A trustless BRC-20 zkBridge demands a ZK-proven BRC-20 indexer on the EVM chain.

Integration with Brevis: A Critical Step

To overcome this hurdle, the integration with Brevis, a blockchain coprocessor, is a pivotal move. This critical step is expected to accelerate the construction of a BRC-20 zkBridge, thus enhancing the interoperability between the Bitcoin and EVM ecosystems.

Cryptocurrency
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

