Celer cBridge Advances Interoperability between Bitcoin and EVM Ecosystems

In a bold move to strengthen the bonds between Bitcoin and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystems, Celer cBridge is broadening its support for BRC-20 token bridges. This initiative, fueled by a mounting interest in BRC-20 tokens on the Bitcoin network, facilitates smoother transfers between BRC-20 and ERC-20 tokens. The critical challenge being addressed is the limitations posed by Bitcoin’s lack of Turing-complete smart contracts, which restricts its participation in EVM-based decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems. Celer cBridge’s aim is to bridge this gap, enhancing liquidity and trading by securely moving BRC-20 tokens into the EVM DeFi ecosystem.

Two-Phase Integration for Enhanced Security

The integration involves a two-phase approach to ensure maximum security and trustlessness. Celer cBridge initially turns to the Celer State Guardian Network (SGN), a trusted Proof of Stake network that has successfully secured over $15 billion in cross-chain transactions. This is the first step towards achieving a seamless and secure cross-chain transfer of BRC-20 tokens.

Zero-Knowledge Proofs: The Second Phase

The second phase of integration employs Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proofs, adding an extra layer of complexity and security. The creation of a BRC-20 zkBridge is challenging, primarily due to Segregated Witness (SegWit), which necessitates each transaction to be verified with a ZK proof. A trustless BRC-20 zkBridge demands a ZK-proven BRC-20 indexer on the EVM chain.

Integration with Brevis: A Critical Step

To overcome this hurdle, the integration with Brevis, a blockchain coprocessor, is a pivotal move. This critical step is expected to accelerate the construction of a BRC-20 zkBridge, thus enhancing the interoperability between the Bitcoin and EVM ecosystems.