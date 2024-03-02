CEGEP Professionals Seal Deal: 17.4% Pay Rise Over Five Years Following Vote

In a decisive online vote spanning from February 26 to 29, nearly 93 percent of the 500 participating members greenlit a new agreement, targeting key employment conditions including a significant pay rise, amongst the 760-member union. The crux of the negotiations hinged on salary adjustments, culminating in a noteworthy 17.4 percent increase spread across five years, starting with an initial 6 percent bump in 2023. This agreement also entails a strategic revaluation pegged to the consumer price index for the latter three years, effectively ensuring a balanced increment in salary and bonuses for psychologists.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Employee Benefits

Further enriching the employment package, the freshly minted agreement introduces an overhauled vacation policy. This revision promises an escalation in vacation days, directly correlated with employee seniority, thereby acknowledging and rewarding long-term service. The negotiation table also saw fruitful discussions around group insurance, equitable distribution of working hours, and enhanced leave provisions, marking a comprehensive overhaul in employment terms.

Addressing the Expiry and Ensuring Continuity

Advertisment

The backdrop of these negotiations was the looming expiry of the previous collective agreement on March 31. This urgency propelled both parties towards a timely consensus, ensuring uninterrupted operations and employee satisfaction. The ratified agreement now lays the groundwork for the next five years, signaling a period of stability and growth for CEGEP professionals.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Expectations

This landmark agreement not only sets a precedent for future negotiations but also reflects a shared commitment towards recognizing and rewarding the invaluable contributions of CEGEP professionals. As this agreement takes effect, it is anticipated to foster a more motivated, satisfied, and efficient workforce, thereby enhancing the educational landscape and setting new benchmarks for employment standards in the sector.