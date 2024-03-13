Cedi Depreciation Pushes Fuel Prices Up, COPEC Warns of Further Increases

The recent marginal increase in fuel prices across Ghana has been attributed to the continuous depreciation of the Cedi against the Dollar, prompting warnings of further rises if the situation is not urgently addressed. Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), expressed concerns over the escalating situation, emphasizing the need for immediate action to stabilize the Cedi and prevent additional financial strain on consumers.

Understanding the Surge in Fuel Prices

Since February 2024, Ghana has experienced a gradual rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), marking the end of a period of price stability. The Institute of Energy Security (IES) identified the depreciation of the Cedi, which dropped by 1.44 percent against the Dollar, as a key factor behind the price hike. This depreciation adversely affected the cost of importing petroleum products, leading to an increase in prices at the pump.

Government's Response and Recommendations

In response to the financial pressures stemming from the global market, the Ghanaian government initiated the Gold for Oil Policy in November 2022. This innovative measure aimed to exchange gold for petroleum products instead of relying on US Dollars, intending to alleviate the demand for dollars and mitigate the Cedi's depreciation. However, COPEC has criticized the policy for covering only 20 percent of total consumption, suggesting that leveraging the country's gold reserves to directly support the Cedi might offer a more sustainable solution.

Implications for Consumers and the Economy

The continuous increase in fuel prices has significant implications for both consumers and the broader economy. Higher fuel costs not only burden individual consumers but also impact the cost of goods and services, potentially leading to inflationary pressures. As the situation develops, stakeholders are closely monitoring the government's actions and the effectiveness of its strategies in stabilizing the economy and providing relief to the citizens.