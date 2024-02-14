Cedar Fair's Strong Forecast for FUN: Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call Preview

Tomorrow, Cedar Fair L.P., the leading regional amusement park operator, will announce its 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results. The much-anticipated earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM EST on Feb. 15, 2024.

A Strong Forecast for FUN

Analysts have given Cedar Fair's stock, FUN, an average rating of 'Strong Buy' with a 12-month price forecast of $47.75, which is a 16.44% increase from the latest price. The company has shown resilience and potential for growth in the entertainment industry.

Cedar Fair has also received a consensus rating of 'Moderate Buy' with an average rating score of 2.82 based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Analysts forecast an 18.9% upside from its current price of $41.70.

Strategic Reorganization and Growth

The company has undergone a strategic reorganization to enhance its regional amusement parks, water parks, and immersive entertainment offerings. This move has positioned Cedar Fair to captivate broader audiences and strengthen its market presence.

Earnings for Cedar Fair are expected to grow by 24.48% in the coming year. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, representing a 2.81% dividend yield.

Past Performance and Future Expectations

Investors are hoping for a positive earnings beat and guidance from Cedar Fair's upcoming announcement. Past performance shows that the company beat EPS by $0.42 last quarter, resulting in a 3.38% increase in share price.

However, shares have declined by 7.32% over the past 52 weeks, which may concern long-term shareholders. Despite this, the overall outlook for Cedar Fair remains optimistic as it continues to redefine the entertainment landscape.

Tomorrow's earnings call will set the stage for Cedar Fair's continued growth in the amusement park industry.