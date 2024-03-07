CECO Environmental Hits Record Quarterly Sales, Announces 2023 Earnings Highlights

CECO Environmental Corp. revealed its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings, achieving historical revenue highs and exceeding key financial targets. With CEO Todd Gleason and CFO Peter Johansson at the helm, the company showcased its robust growth and strategic acquisitions, positioning itself as a leader in industrial air, water, and energy transition solutions. This performance underscores CECO's commitment to delivering shareholder value and its successful transformational journey.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Performance

The company reported the highest quarterly sales in its history, continuing a pattern of steady sales growth. The full year's financial achievements were highlighted by significant increases in gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, with a year-end backlog of $371 million, marking a 19% rise compared to the previous year. This backlog is the highest year-end figure in CECO's history, evidencing the company's solid market position and operational excellence.

Strategic Acquisitions and Capital Investment

Advertisment

In 2023, CECO strategically deployed approximately $60 million in growth capital, focusing on three key acquisitions that enhanced its market leadership, technology portfolio, and talent base. These acquisitions have not only contributed to the company's outstanding financial performance but also bolstered its capabilities in its core sectors. CECO's disciplined capital allocation strategy, coupled with its strong free cash flow, has facilitated these growth initiatives while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Future Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, CECO is optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by a sales pipeline of over $3.5 billion and a record year-end backlog. The company has raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting confidence in its continued growth and operational execution. CECO's transformational journey, marked by a balanced portfolio and a shift towards shorter cycle sales, positions it well for sustainable success and shareholder value creation in the evolving industrial and environmental landscape.