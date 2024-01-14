en English
Business

CEC Lists $200 Million Green Bond on Lusaka Securities Exchange: A Leap in Sustainable Investment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:42 am EST
CEC Lists $200 Million Green Bond on Lusaka Securities Exchange: A Leap in Sustainable Investment

The Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has etched a significant financial milestone into its history by listing a US$200 million green bond on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LUSE). This event marks a pivotal moment in the realm of sustainable investment, mirroring the rising tide of interest in environmental responsibility and proactive funding for projects poised to craft a more sustainable future.

Green Bonds: Financing a Sustainable Future

Green bonds represent a specific category of fixed-income securities, distinctively earmarked to pool funds for climate and environmental projects. These bonds are typically linked to the assets and backed by the issuer’s balance sheet. They present investors with tax incentives to enhance their appeal. The proceeds amassed from green bonds are channeled into financing a variety of projects, all of which bear positive environmental and/or climate benefits.

CEC’s Green Bond: A Notable Event in Financial Markets

The listing of the CEC’s green bond on LUSE stands as a notable event within financial markets. It underscores the expanding influence of sustainable investment and signifies a profound commitment towards funding ventures that carry the potential to shape a more sustainable future. The bond is set to attract a broad spectrum of investors, both local and international, thereby strengthening CEC’s commitment to sustainable development and green financing.

Fuelling Renewable Energy Projects

The proceeds from this green bond issuance will bolster CEC’s renewable energy projects and environmentally friendly initiatives, thereby contributing to the burgeoning green economy in Zambia. The successful listing of this bond not only marks a significant milestone in CEC’s sustainability efforts but also sets the stage for future green bond issuances, potentially catalyzing a transformative shift towards more environmentally responsible investments.

Business Climate & Environment Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

