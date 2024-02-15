Cboe Global Markets to Showcase Resilience at Bank of America Financial Services Conference

Cboe Global Markets Gears Up for Bank of America Financial Services Conference: A Look at the Leading Derivatives Exchange Network

Cboe Executives Take Center Stage

On February 21, 2024, the who's who of the financial world will gather in Miami, Florida, for the Bank of America Financial Services Conference. Amidst the esteemed lineup of presenters, Cboe Global Markets, a leading derivatives and securities exchange network, is set to make its mark. The company's CEO, CFO, and COO will take the stage at 8:50 a.m. ET, addressing a diverse audience of industry stakeholders and investors.

Navigating Market Volatility: Cboe's Resilient Approach

Despite recent stock market fluctuations and an unexpected rise in inflation, Cboe Global Markets remains steadfast in its commitment to providing innovative trading solutions across multiple asset classes. The company's optimism stems from its belief in the resilience of the technology sector, as it works towards recovery from the economic turbulence.

Accessing the Cboe Presentation: Webcast and Replay Details

For those unable to attend the conference in person, Cboe Global Markets has made arrangements to ensure that its presentation is widely accessible. Interested parties can tune in to the live webcast, available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will also be made available in the same location.