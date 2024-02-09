Cboe Global Markets Appoints Two New Board Members and Declares Quarterly Dividend

In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to maintaining a leading position in global exchange markets, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. The new members, Erin Mansfield and Cecilia Mao, bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly contribute to the company's mission and operations.

New Board Members: A Blend of Experience and Expertise

Erin Mansfield, a retired Managing Director from Barclays PLC, has a proven track record in various capacities, including Global Head of Regulatory Relations and Policy and Chief Compliance Officer Americas. Her career trajectory is a testament to her ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and drive compliance initiatives in dynamic financial environments.

Cecilia Mao, currently the Global Chief Product Officer at Equifax, boasts an impressive resume that includes multiple positions at Oracle Corp and management experience at Verisk Analytics, FICO, and other technology firms. Her deep understanding of product development and management will be invaluable in guiding Cboe's product strategy.

Quarterly Cash Dividend Declared

In addition to the board appointments, Cboe's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share for the first quarter of 2024. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of February 29, 2024. The announcement reflects the company's financial stability and its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

A Farewell to Joe Ratterman

With these new appointments comes a departure. Joe Ratterman, who has served on the board for seven years, will be stepping down following the Bats Global Markets acquisition. His contributions to the board have been significant, and his insights and guidance will be sorely missed.

William M. Farrow, III, the non-executive Chairman of the Board, expressed confidence in the new board members' abilities to help maintain Cboe's position as a leading global exchange. "We are thrilled to welcome Erin and Cecilia to our Board," he said. "Their extensive experience in regulatory affairs, product development, and management will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction."

As Cboe Global Markets continues to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape, these new appointments signal a promising future. With their diverse backgrounds and deep industry knowledge, Mansfield and Mao are well-equipped to help the company stay ahead of the curve and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Their appointments, coupled with the declaration of the quarterly cash dividend, reinforce Cboe's commitment to its mission and its dedication to maintaining a robust and forward-thinking board. As the company moves into the first quarter of 2024, it does so with a renewed sense of purpose and a strong team at the helm.