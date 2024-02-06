CBo Territoria Records Significant Rental Revenue Growth for 2023

La Réunion-based real estate powerhouse, CBo Territoria, reported an impressive growth in the gross rental revenue for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023. The company, known for its diverse property investment portfolio encompassing retail, office, business premises, restaurant, and leisure sectors, enjoyed a high occupancy rate of 98%. A significant contributor to this revenue surge was the inauguration of the Combani shopping center. The growth in gross rental revenue is credited to indexation, an expansion in the economic commercial portfolio, and a non-recurring adjustment of variable rents.

Divestment Strategy Impacts Residential Assets

On the flip side, the company experienced a decline in gross rental revenue from residential assets, a direct result of its divestment strategy. This included the sale of 135 plots at Beauséjour. Nevertheless, the residential development activity remained robust, with the completion of 68 lots and programs that are nearly fully marketed.

Commercial and Retail Revenues Increase

Despite adopting a cautious stance towards commercial launches, CBo Territoria witnessed an increase in block sales and retail sales revenues. Conversely, the revenue from residential building plots saw a decrease compared to the previous record year. The company's financial calendar signals that the annual results for 2023 will be presented on March 6, 2024, which will be followed by a webcast meeting.

CBo Territoria: A Multi-Regional Property Developer

CBo Territoria, a multi-regional property developer primarily focusing on tertiary assets, is fully active in the entire real estate value chain. Listed on Euronext Paris and qualifying for the PEA PME finance program, it has been acknowledged for its CSR initiatives, consistently ranking in the Top 10 of the Gaïa-Index for six years.