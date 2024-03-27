CBO Director Warns of US Market Shock Over Soaring National Debt, Echoing UK Crisis

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Director, Phillip Swagel, issued a stark warning about the potential for a U.S. market shock reminiscent of the turmoil experienced in the United Kingdom under former Prime Minister Liz Truss. Swagel highlighted the 'unprecedented' growth trajectory of the U.S. national debt in a recent interview, stressing the critical implications for bond markets and interest rates.

Unprecedented Fiscal Trajectory

In a detailed examination of the U.S. fiscal situation, Swagel pointed to the climbing national debt, which mirrors concerns that precipitated the market upheaval in the U.K. last year. The CBO's long-term budget outlook underscores the severity of the situation, projecting national deficit growth relative to the GDP over the next 30 years. Such an economic trajectory presents a vivid picture of the potential financial instability looming over the U.S., akin to the crisis triggered by Truss's tax cuts proposal that led to her resignation after less than two months in office.

Diverse Perspectives on Fiscal Health

While Swagel's warning rings alarm bells, not all experts share his level of concern. Bobby Kogan of the Center for American Progress suggests that recent improvements in deficit projections offer a less dire view of the U.S.'s fiscal future. On the other hand, Joe Gagnon from the Peterson Institute for International Economics acknowledges the possibility of a market shock in the U.S. similar to the U.K.'s experience, especially if unexpected federal policy proposals rattle the markets.

Looking Ahead

The debate among experts highlights the complexities of predicting fiscal and market outcomes. However, the consensus recognizes the U.S.'s precarious fiscal path as a potential catalyst for economic instability. With interest rates on the rise and the national debt ballooning, the U.S. stands at a crossroads, facing critical decisions that will shape its fiscal and economic landscape for years to come.