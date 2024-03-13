CBN Mandates Banks to Adopt New Guidelines, Eliminating Outdated Circulars

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has initiated a crucial directive for Deposit Money Banks, Licensed Non-interest banks, and other authorized dealers, mandating the adherence to newly reviewed circulars and guidelines. This move is aimed at phasing out the application of outdated circulars that have been officially superseded. Dr. Omolara Duke, the Director of the Financial Market Department at CBN, emphasized the importance of this directive in a recently issued circular.
The directive is born out of the CBN's observation that some financial institutions continue to rely on obsolete guidelines, despite the availability of updated versions. This scenario potentially hampers the effectiveness of regulatory measures designed to maintain financial stability and compliance within the banking sector.
The CBN has explicitly listed the circulars that are to be considered obsolete and those that currently hold sway, ensuring there is no ambiguity regarding which guidelines are to be followed.
Specific Circulars Highlighted
Among the circulars highlighted for strict compliance are those concerning access to the CBN Discount Window, revised guidelines for accessing CBN lending facilities, and operations of Non-Interest Financial Institutions’ instruments.
The CBN has also removed the cap on remunerable deposits in a notable revision. This adjustment is part of a series of measures aimed at refining the operational frameworks within which financial institutions operate, thereby enhancing the fluidity and efficiency of financial transactions.