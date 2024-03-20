CBN Eliminates $7 Billion FX Backlog, Boosts Nigeria's Reserves to $34.11bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has made a significant stride in stabilizing the nation's economy by clearing a substantial foreign exchange (FX) backlog of $7 billion, a move that has been met with positive reactions from various sectors. This achievement, under the leadership of Governor Yemi Cardoso, not only marks the fulfillment of a major commitment but also propels the country's external reserves to a notable height of $34.11 billion as of March 7, 2024.

Strategic Clearance and Audit

In an effort to address the inherited FX backlog, the CBN engaged the services of Deloitte Consulting, an esteemed independent auditing firm. This collaboration was pivotal in ensuring that the clearance process was thorough and transparent. According to Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Deloitte's role was crucial in validating the legitimacy of FX backlog claims. The firm meticulously assessed each transaction, honoring valid claims and referring any questionable ones to the relevant authorities for further investigation. This rigorous process underscores the CBN's commitment to integrity and accountability in its operations.

Rise in External Reserves

The clearance of the FX backlog has had a ripple effect on Nigeria's economic landscape, most notably reflected in the significant rise in the country's external reserves. Reaching $34.11 billion as of March 7, 2024, the reserves have hit their highest level in eight months. This uptick is attributed to an increase in remittance payments and a surge in foreign investment in local assets. The boost in external reserves is a positive indicator of the country's economic resilience and an encouraging sign for potential investors, signaling a stable and improving economic environment.

Implications and Future Outlook

The successful clearance of the FX backlog and the subsequent rise in external reserves are pivotal developments for Nigeria's economy. These achievements not only restore confidence among investors and business operators but also enhance Nigeria's credibility on the international stage. Looking forward, the CBN's proactive measures are expected to further stabilize the currency market, attract more foreign investment, and foster economic growth. As Nigeria continues on this trajectory, the focus will likely shift towards sustaining these gains through continued transparency, strategic economic policies, and robust financial management.