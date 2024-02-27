Cava Shares Soar 7% After Early Earnings Leak Reveals Surprising Q4 Profit and Growth Plans

Cava Group Inc. experienced a notable 7% increase in stock prices Tuesday morning, following an accidental early release of its earnings report. Originally scheduled for a post-market announcement, the premature press release on Monday evening came after an early version of the results was leaked, revealing significant financial growth and outperformance against Wall Street expectations.

Advertisment

Unexpected Profit Turnaround

In a dramatic shift from the previous year's losses, Cava reported a net income of $2.05 million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, overturning a net loss of $18.85 million, or $13.72 per share. This performance not only took the market by surprise but also surpassed Wall Street's break-even expectations. The company's revenue saw a 36% jump to $177.1 million, exceeding analysts' predictions of $174 million. This growth was further underscored by an 11.4% rise in same-store sales, significantly outperforming the anticipated 5.9% growth.

Expansion and Future Outlook

Advertisment

Looking ahead, Cava has set ambitious plans for 2024, aiming to open between 48 and 52 new locations. This expansion strategy is part of a broader vision to achieve 3% to 5% growth in same-store sales while projecting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between $86 million and $92 million. Since its initial public offering in June, Cava's shares have impressively surged by 145%, bringing its market value to a staggering $6.14 billion.

Market Response and Analysts' Ratings

The market's response to Cava's unexpected profit and growth plans was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting in the swift 7% rise in stock prices. Analysts have reaffirmed their confidence in the Mediterranean chain's financial health and growth prospects. Notably, Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on CAVA Group, Inc., setting a price target of $59.00, while Robert W. Baird also sustained a Buy rating with a $62.00 price target. These endorsements highlight the bullish outlook for Cava amidst its robust financial performance and strategic expansion plans for 2024.

As Cava Group Inc. looks to the future, its unexpected leap into profitability and ambitious expansion plans mark a significant turning point. The company's ability to not only rebound from previous losses but also outperform market expectations suggests a bright outlook for its operations and stock value. Stakeholders and investors alike are keenly watching as Cava embarks on its journey of growth and financial stability in the competitive fast-casual dining sector.