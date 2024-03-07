Catalan Finance Institute Spearheads Social Housing, Secures €615M for Public Projects

The Catalan Institute of Finance (ICF) has emerged as a pivotal financier in Catalonia's push for social housing on public land. Vanessa Servera, CEO of the ICF, announced the institution's significant financial injections, including €115 million from the Development Bank of the Council of Europe and ongoing negotiations for a substantial €500 million macrocredit from the European Investment Bank (EIB). These funds are earmarked for a surge in public works and social housing projects, spotlighting the ICF's expanding role in Catalonia's economic landscape.

Boost in Investments and Loans

Last year, the ICF's commitment to catalyzing growth in various sectors was evident through a 17% increase in investments, totaling €641 million, of which €597.2 million were allocated to new loans. Despite a downturn in venture capital investments, dropping 35% to €43.8 million, the institute's strategic focus on co-investment and its resilient credit portfolio, which slightly grew to €2,245 million, underscores its crucial financial support role. Notably, the ICF's net result soared by 83.7% to €49.5 million, benefiting from rising interest rates and bolstering its solvency to double the sector average.

Supporting the Agricultural Sector

Amid challenges such as drought and escalating raw material costs, the ICF has notably stepped up to support the agricultural sector. Through the ICF Agroliquidity loan facility, €77 million was dispersed to over 1,200 SMEs and self-employed individuals in 2023, particularly aiding farmers and ranchers. With an additional €55 million earmarked for 2024, the ICF's continued support is contingent on subsidies from the Department of Climate Action of the Generalitat, highlighting a collaborative effort to mitigate financial strains on the agricultural community.

Future Outlook and Environmental Commitment

As the ICF navigates through negotiations for further funding and plans for the allocation of resources, its role as a main financier for social housing and public works projects in Catalonia is increasingly significant. With over half of its funding targeting projects that meet environmental, social, and governance criteria, the ICF is at the forefront of promoting sustainable development. This strategic direction not only supports critical sectors like agriculture but also sets a pathway for continued economic growth and environmental stewardship in the region.