Cat Financial Records 4% Growth in Pre-Tax Profit for 2023

Cat Financial, a subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc., registered a 4% growth in profit before income taxes, from $731 million in 2022 to $760 million in 2023. This financial boost was mainly due to a $56 million rise in net yield on average earning assets and a $32 million positive impact from a lower provision for credit losses. However, these gains were partially offset by a $57 million increase in general, operating, and administrative expenses.

Financial Performance and Tax Provisions

The company's provision for income taxes was based on an annual tax rate of 25% for 2023, a decrease from 26% in 2022. The 2023 tax provision included a $22 million non-cash benefit from a valuation allowance reduction against deferred tax assets of a non-U.S. subsidiary. It also included a $27 million tax charge for the repatriation of earnings and a change in the reinvestment position of a non-U.S. subsidiary.

Company's Reaction and Future Projections

Dave Walton, President of Cat Financial and Senior Vice President of Caterpillar Inc., expressed satisfaction with the company's performance and the health of its global portfolio in 2023. Cat Financial provides various financing solutions for Caterpillar products and serves customers globally with offices located throughout the Americas, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa.

The company issued a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. These are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ, including market volatility, credit risks, changes in interest rates, and political and economic risks, among others. Cat Financial further noted the potential impact of global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and regulatory changes on its operations.

2023 Financial Overview

In 2023, Cat Financial reported a 19% increase in revenues, totaling $3.25 billion, with a 5% increase in profit to $563 million. The fourth quarter of 2023 saw a 16% increase in revenues and a 41% increase in profit to $166 million. The company's retail new business volume also increased by 7% for the full year 2023 and 30% for the fourth quarter of 2023.