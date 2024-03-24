Cashback Apps: Boon or Bane for Consumers? Insights from Viona Agung and Experts

Amid rising financial pressures, cashback apps like ShopBack and Cashrewards have emerged as popular tools among Australians, promising users like Viona Agung significant savings. However, the question arises: are these apps truly beneficial for consumers, or do they come with hidden costs? Viona Agung's journey from skepticism to accumulating hundreds in savings highlights the appeal of these platforms, yet experts caution against potential pitfalls.

Understanding Cashback Apps

With over 2 million users, ShopBack and Cashrewards have changed the shopping landscape in Australia. Users earn a percentage of their purchase back, a process facilitated by the apps' commission-based earnings from retailers. While each transaction might offer modest returns, these can accumulate into substantial amounts. Professor Valentyna Melnyk of UNSW Business School explains the psychological rewards of using cashback apps, likening the dopamine hit to immediate gratification. Yet, she warns of the 'mousetrap' of personalized marketing, suggesting that the allure of 'free cash' might lead to unintended spending.

The Data Privacy Concern

Despite their financial benefits, cashback apps raise significant data privacy issues. Both ShopBack and Cashrewards admit to using personal data to enhance user experience and deliver targeted advertising, potentially nudging consumers towards unnecessary purchases. Consumer advocacy group CHOICE, through senior adviser Rafi Alam, points to the outdated privacy laws and the urgent need for regulations to minimize data collection. The extensive data harvested by these apps, from personal information to shopping behavior, poses a risk not fully mitigated by current legislation.

Consumer Perspectives and the Road Ahead

Despite these concerns, many, like finance content creator Michael Ko, find the benefits outweigh the risks, with lifetime earnings in the thousands. Ko's approach, purchasing items for his parents to maximize cashback, reflects a strategic use of these apps. However, the long wait for cashback approval and the potential for increased spending highlight the need for consumer caution. As Australia grapples with rising living costs, the debate over cashback apps' true value to consumers continues, underscored by calls for tighter privacy regulations and a more informed user base.

As cashback apps continue to evolve, their impact on consumer behavior and data privacy remains a contentious topic. With potential legislation changes on the horizon, the future of cashback apps will likely hinge on finding a balance between rewarding users and protecting their privacy. For now, consumers like Viona Agung and Michael Ko navigate this landscape, weighing the convenience and savings against the broader implications of their data usage.