Carrier Global Corporation Eclipses Q4 2023 Earnings Predictions and Affirms Commitment to Sustainability

Carrier Global Corporation, a leader in climate and energy solutions, recently conducted its Q4 2023 earnings conference call, where it reported an adjusted EPS of $0.514, beating the projected $0.51. The company's CEO, David Gitlin, and CFO, Patrick Goris, led the conversation, highlighting a year of robust performance marked by 33% adjusted EPS growth, double-digit aftermarket growth, and an 80 basis points margin expansion on flat sales.

Strong Financial Performance Despite Challenges

Despite facing challenges such as COVID-19, supply chain issues, and significant portfolio changes, Carrier Global Corporation managed to exhibit strong financial performance. It reported a 17% EPS growth, a 3% organic sales growth, and an improved free cash flow performance from $1.4 billion to over $2.1 billion. Notably, the free cash flow exceeded $800 million, significantly outperforming expectations.

Commitment to Sustainability

During the conference call, the company's management emphasized their focus on sustainability. They reported a reduction of more than 270 million metric tons in customer emissions and set an ambitious goal of reducing 1 gigaton by 2030. Furthermore, the company plans to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050.

Impactful Acquisition and Future Projections

Carrier Global Corporation welcomed 12,000 new team members from Viessmann Climate Solutions, a move anticipated to significantly impact the industry. The company expects Viessmann Climate Solutions' sales to increase and targets substantial revenue synergies. In addition, Carrier announced progress on business exits, expected to result in approximately $6 billion, with $4.5 billion in net proceeds. They foresee reaching a 2 times net leverage ratio by year-end. The 2024 guidance suggests mid-single-digit growth, driven by sustainability trends and aftermarket growth, and over 50 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion.