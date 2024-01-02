en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Carnival Corp. Stock Experiences Minor Price Dip, Closes Marginally Higher

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Carnival Corp. Stock Experiences Minor Price Dip, Closes Marginally Higher

On December 29, 2024, Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), a prominent player in the Consumer Cyclical sector, began the trading session with a minor dip in its opening price, starting at $18.64, down by 0.70% compared to the previous session. The stock price experienced a day-long swing, fluctuating between $18.53 and $18.88 and ultimately closed modestly higher at $18.67.

Performance Overview

Reviewing the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded within a range from $7.70 to $19.74. Carnival Corp. has shown impressive annual sales growth of 225.74% over the last five years. Currently, the company has approximately 1.11 billion shares outstanding, boasting a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, and reported annual sales of $21.593 billion against an annual loss of $75 million.

Financial Health

The company’s gross margin stands at 22.72%, with an operating margin of 9.06%, and a slightly negative pretax margin of 0.29%. Insider ownership is at 22.29%, with institutional ownership at 47.47%. Recent insider transactions include notable purchases by company directors—an acquisition of 100,000 shares at $11.50 each and another director securing 350,000 shares at $12.99 each.

Future Prospects

In the last quarter, Carnival Corp. outperformed earnings per share (EPS) predictions by $0.06, posting a -$0.07 EPS. Financial analysts project an EPS of 0.02 for the current fiscal year. The company’s quick ratio is 0.41, and the price to sales ratio is 1.09 for the trailing twelve months. Carnival Corp.’s diluted EPS stands at -0.12, with EPS projections of -0.17 for the next quarter and 1.34 for the forthcoming year.

Market Dynamics

The stock’s recent volume was 26.7 million, slightly lower than the volume of 35.32 million from the same period last year. According to volatility metrics, the 14-day historical volatility is 38.44%, which is lower than the 42.79% volatility from the past 100 days. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.98, and the 200-day Moving Average is $13.98. Resistance and support levels are identified at $18.77/$19.00/$19.12 and $18.42/$18.30/$18.07, respectively.

0
Business Finance
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Underperforming Vanguard Value Index Fund Faces Tough Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cattle Market Holds Steady in Final Week of 2023; Higher Prices Expected in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike

By Rafia Tasleem

Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024 ...
@Agriculture · 3 mins
Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Tesla Reports 38% Increase in 2023 Vehicle Deliveries, Plans to Open University in Texas

By Hadeel Hashem

Tesla Reports 38% Increase in 2023 Vehicle Deliveries, Plans to Open University in Texas
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition

By Wojciech Zylm

Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated

By BNN Correspondents

NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated
The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University’s Campus Hangs in the Balance

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University's Campus Hangs in the Balance
Latest Headlines
World News
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and NITI Aayog Discuss Developmental Priorities
9 seconds
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and NITI Aayog Discuss Developmental Priorities
12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow
28 seconds
12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow
Mombasa High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Private Hospital Charges
38 seconds
Mombasa High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Private Hospital Charges
Cody Garbrandt: A Tale of Resilience, Redemption, and Desire for the UFC Title
2 mins
Cody Garbrandt: A Tale of Resilience, Redemption, and Desire for the UFC Title
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
2 mins
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
2 mins
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
2 mins
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
3 mins
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
3 mins
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app