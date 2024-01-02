Carnival Corp. Stock Experiences Minor Price Dip, Closes Marginally Higher

On December 29, 2024, Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), a prominent player in the Consumer Cyclical sector, began the trading session with a minor dip in its opening price, starting at $18.64, down by 0.70% compared to the previous session. The stock price experienced a day-long swing, fluctuating between $18.53 and $18.88 and ultimately closed modestly higher at $18.67.

Performance Overview

Reviewing the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded within a range from $7.70 to $19.74. Carnival Corp. has shown impressive annual sales growth of 225.74% over the last five years. Currently, the company has approximately 1.11 billion shares outstanding, boasting a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, and reported annual sales of $21.593 billion against an annual loss of $75 million.

Financial Health

The company’s gross margin stands at 22.72%, with an operating margin of 9.06%, and a slightly negative pretax margin of 0.29%. Insider ownership is at 22.29%, with institutional ownership at 47.47%. Recent insider transactions include notable purchases by company directors—an acquisition of 100,000 shares at $11.50 each and another director securing 350,000 shares at $12.99 each.

Future Prospects

In the last quarter, Carnival Corp. outperformed earnings per share (EPS) predictions by $0.06, posting a -$0.07 EPS. Financial analysts project an EPS of 0.02 for the current fiscal year. The company’s quick ratio is 0.41, and the price to sales ratio is 1.09 for the trailing twelve months. Carnival Corp.’s diluted EPS stands at -0.12, with EPS projections of -0.17 for the next quarter and 1.34 for the forthcoming year.

Market Dynamics

The stock’s recent volume was 26.7 million, slightly lower than the volume of 35.32 million from the same period last year. According to volatility metrics, the 14-day historical volatility is 38.44%, which is lower than the 42.79% volatility from the past 100 days. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.98, and the 200-day Moving Average is $13.98. Resistance and support levels are identified at $18.77/$19.00/$19.12 and $18.42/$18.30/$18.07, respectively.