Carbiotix AB Rolls Out Preferential Rights Issue: Aims for SEK 18.7 Million Boost

Carbiotix AB, a leading player in gut health diagnostics and therapeutics, has put forth a preferential rights issue of units, with the goal of raising a sum in the ballpark of SEK 18.7 million before deducting transaction costs. The announcement came on the heels of the extraordinary general meeting held on January 10, 2024, which saw the Rights Issue approved following a proposal by the company's board.

Subscription Period and Security

The subscription period for the Rights Issue has been slated from January 17, 2024, through to January 31, 2024. In a move that speaks volumes about the confidence in the company's growth prospects, the Rights Issue has already been secured to the tune of 60 percent. This assurance comes courtesy of commitments from board members, management personnel, existing owners, and external investors.

Key Advisors and Issuing Agent

Carbiotix AB has taken on board Sedermera Corporate Finance AB as the financial advisor, and Markets & Corporate Law Nordic AB as the legal advisor for this venture. Nordic Issuing AB has been enlisted as the issuing agent, further bolstering the robustness of the Rights Issue process.

Restrictions and Forward-Looking Statements

The press release carefully highlights that this is not an offer for trading in the company's securities and is not available for the public outside Sweden. It specifically mentions the United States, Australia, and several other countries where such an initiative would run afoul of local securities laws. In addition, the press release includes the usual caveats about forward-looking statements. It underscores the fact that they are not the final word on future performance and could be subject to risks and uncertainties.