CAP's Revenue Soars 24% to N23.9bn, Announces N1.26bn Dividend Amid Economic Challenges

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP), a leading Nigerian paints and coatings company, disclosed a remarkable 24% increase in revenue, reaching N23.9 billion for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. In a move that underscores its financial resilience, CAP also declared a generous N1.26 billion dividend, equivalent to 155 kobo per ordinary share, awaiting shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Advertisment

Robust Financial Performance

Despite navigating a tumultuous economic landscape marked by policy shifts, the naira redesign, and escalating costs due to the removal of fuel subsidies, CAP demonstrated unwavering commitment to excellence. Its audited financial results reveal an 18% surge in gross profit to N9.0 billion and a 5% increase in operating profit over the previous fiscal year. Profit before tax also climbed 10% to N3.8 billion, while the total profit for the year stood at N2.5 billion, a 6% increase from the year before.

Management's Strategic Resilience

Advertisment

Bolarin Okunowo, Managing Director of CAP, attributed the company's admirable performance to its strategic resilience and adaptability in the face of significant challenges. The company's unwavering focus on delivering high-quality products and services has not only maintained its market reputation but also positioned it for further growth. Okunowo emphasized the company’s proactive measures to remain resilient against macroeconomic headwinds while continuing to exceed customer expectations.

Looking Toward the Future

As CAP looks to the future, the proposed dividend is a testament to its robust financial health and commitment to rewarding shareholders. The company's leadership remains focused on sustainable growth strategies that will ensure CAP's resilience and market leadership in the challenging economic environment of Nigeria. With a clear vision for the future, CAP is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the market and continue its trajectory of growth.