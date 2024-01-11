en English
Finance

CapMan Social Real Estate Fund Makes First Investment Targeting Essential Public Services

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
CapMan Social Real Estate Fund Makes First Investment Targeting Essential Public Services

The newly formed CapMan Social Real Estate Fund (CMSRE) has taken its first step into the investment arena with the acquisition of two daycare assets and a school asset in central Helsinki, Finland. The acquired properties house the French Jules Verne kindergarten and school, along with a building intended for daycare supervised by the City of Helsinki. This initial investment is a bold move towards CMSRE’s goal of raising EUR 500 million in equity commitments, with a total investment potential approaching EUR 1 billion.

Aligning Investments with the EU Taxonomy

In a bid to align with the EU Taxonomy, CMSRE intends to obtain energy performance certificates for the newly acquired properties and chase LEED Gold certifications. This is in accordance with the green building standards set by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). The fund’s decision to pursue these certifications signals a commitment to sustainable and responsible investment, reflecting the growing trend in the global real estate sector.

A Pan-Nordic Focus on Essential Public Services

CMSRE’s investment strategy is unique, focusing on social real estate across Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway. The fund’s primary interest lies in properties serving essential public services such as healthcare, education, and emergency services. This pan-Nordic approach not only diversifies the fund’s portfolio but also enhances the stability and reliability of its investments, given the essential nature of the services these properties provide.

Creating Long-term Value through Strategic Management

CapMan Real Estate, the advisor to CMSRE, manages around EUR 4.2 billion in real estate assets. It aims to create long-term value through robust tenant relations, strategic leasing activities, operating expense management, and improvements in Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects. By focusing on these areas, CapMan Real Estate aims to maximize the returns on its investments while ensuring sustainability and social responsibility.

The CMSRE fund, classified as an Article 8 financial product under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, primarily targets German institutional investors. HANSAINVEST serves as the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) with CapMan Real Estate acting as the advisor. This arrangement further strengthens CMSRE’s standing in the European real estate investment landscape.

Finance
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

