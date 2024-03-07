Capita's Strategic Pivot: Cost Cuts and Asset Sales Aim to Offset £116M Cash Outflow Amid Cyber Woes

Capita's financial year 2023 has been marked by significant challenges, including a staggering £116 million adjusted free cash outflow, exacerbated by unforeseen costs from a cyber incident, pension deficit contributions, and increased technology expenditures. Despite these hurdles, the company's aggressive cost efficiency programme and strategy to divest non-core assets are laying the groundwork for a potential financial turnaround. With a projected £160 million in annualised cost savings by mid-2025, Capita is poised for an operating margin improvement and a more competitive positioning in faster-growing market segments.

Financial Strain and Strategic Responses

The past year has seen Capita grappling with numerous financial strains, notably a £20 million hit from a cyber incident, alongside a £30 million pension deficit contribution and a £20 million hike in technology capital expenditures. These challenges have significantly impacted the company's cash flow, driving an adjusted free cash outflow before disposals to £116 million, a stark increase from £42.4 million in FY22. Amid these financial pressures, Capita's leadership has embarked on a rigorous cost efficiency initiative, coupled with strategic asset divestitures, to steer the company back towards profitability.

Cost Efficiency and Growth Reinvestment

Central to Capita's turnaround strategy is the implementation of a comprehensive cost-saving programme. The initiative targets £160 million in annualised savings by mid-2025, with a portion of these savings earmarked for reinvestment in growth opportunities. This approach not only aims to bolster Capita's operating margins but also positions the company to tap into faster-growing market segments. By realigning its cost base and investing in growth, Capita seeks to reduce its valuation discount, offering a pathway to enhanced shareholder value.

Future Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities

Looking ahead, Capita faces the dual challenge of navigating its immediate financial pressures while fostering long-term growth. The company's ability to execute its cost-saving programme effectively, alongside strategic asset sales, will be critical in mitigating the impact of its recent cash outflows. Moreover, by pivoting towards more dynamic market segments and improving its competitive cost base, Capita could unlock new avenues for revenue generation and profitability. While uncertainties remain, the company's proactive measures signal a committed effort to navigate its current challenges and emerge stronger in the evolving business landscape.