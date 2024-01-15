CapitalRise Secures £250M Funding Line, Plans Fixed Pricing Option for Borrowers

In a significant stride towards expansion, prime property investment platform, CapitalRise, has secured a new £250 million funding line from an undisclosed bank. This marks the fifth and largest funding arrangement the firm has procured, underscoring its growth and resilience in the volatile financial landscape.

CapitalRise’s Diverse Funding Lines

Uma Rajah, the CEO and co-founder of CapitalRise, accentuated the critical role of diverse funding lines for the company’s growth. She views this new funding line as an affirmation of their expertise and track record in the real estate market. The company’s performance has been robust, evident from the fact that it reached a milestone of £300 million in cumulative lending, with over £100 million of new loans processed in the previous 12 months.

A New Opportunity for UK Borrowers

The fresh funding will be instrumental in rolling out a fixed pricing option for UK limited company borrowers. Amid fluctuating interest rates, this strategy is expected to offer cost certainty, a much-needed relief for borrowers. The specifics of the fixed pricing option are slated for disclosure in the months to come. Simultaneously, CapitalRise will continue to cater to varying pricing preferences by providing variable pricing options.

Strengthening Position in Prime Property Locations

Lee Francis, head of origination at CapitalRise, envisions the new funding as a means to meet the burgeoning demand for funding in prime property locations. He believes that this financial infusion will fortify the company’s standing as a leading finance provider in the UK. CapitalRise specifically targets loans ranging from £1 million to £20 million with developers seeking bridging or development loans for prime London and prime home counties properties.

This announcement trails CapitalRise’s annual results, which displayed a dip in losses and a 70% surge in its gross loan book, hitting £160 million for the year ending 31 July 2023. The company’s progressive trajectory seems set to continue with this new funding arrangement.